Mexico’s Ukraine inaction consistent with foreign policy but must change

I am puzzled by the comments over non-action by Mexico regarding Ukraine. It is perfectly consistent with the bedrock of Mexico’s foreign policy, which was explained to me by a senior official in Mexico’s foreign office: “Don’t get involved.”

Sounds like George Washington in 1796.

Perhaps because Mexico has so often been coveted, from Spain to Japan, the policy is psychologically logical, but must change.

Mexico is the largest Spanish-speaking nation in the world, and with that comes an explicit responsibility. Whether the president of Mexico is an isolationist or not, non-alignment no longer cuts it. Mexico is capitalist and mostly Christian, so the Ukraine issue is clearcut.

The problem is President López Obrador, who reminds one of the circus act where the huge, heavily padded actor pedals a tiny bicycle faster and faster until he inevitably falls over, to laughter.

Sending a support mission to the new president of Peru, waiving environmental protections on the Maya Train, hugs not drugs are all fast pedaling that will end in tip-over.

It’s time for Mexico, with 120 million Spanish speakers, to step up to reality and assume a leadership role.

Carlisle Johnson writes from his home in Guatemala.