MX drops 28 places on corruption index

But more countries declined than improved in the Transparency International study

Corruption in Mexico has got a whole lot worse according to the latest study by Transparency International.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mexico plummeted 28 places on the 2016 Corruption Perceptions Index, scoring 30 out of a possible 100 points, five points fewer than in 2015. That difference was enough for the country to drop from 95th to 123rd place.

Mexico’s ranking among the 35 member countries of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) remained unchanged: dead last. It also ranked well below its economic competitors: 40 places separate Mexico from countries including China, India and Brazil.

Transparency International, a global anti-corruption coalition, said corruption scandals continue to escalate in Mexico, whose decline on the index was the largest in the region.

It said anti-corruption reforms and the implementation of the first stage of the National Anti-Corruption System “weren’t enough to reduce the effect of continuous corruption scandals throughout the country.”

“Institutional transformation is not enough. Institutional and legal changes must be enacted along with systematic actions that dismantle the corruption networks that affect a large number of the country’s public institutions.”

For the country’s anti-corruption policies to be enforced independently, the country needs an “able, autonomous and independent” office to prosecute corruption cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

Transparency International also suggested hastening the creation of local anti-corruption systems: currently only 19 of the 32 states have done so.

Mexico was not alone in its poor showing on the index. More countries declined than improved in this year’s results.

Least corrupt country was Denmark, followed by New Zealand and Finland. The worst country for corruption was Somalia, followed by South Sudan and North Korea. The United States placed 18th and Canada ninth.

Source: Milenio (sp)