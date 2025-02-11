Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Mexico drops 14 spots on worldwide corruption index

MND Staff
A hand holding up a sign saying in Spanish Alto a la Corrupcion (Stop the Corruption).
Mexico did worse on Transparency International's 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index than it has ever done. (Shutterstock)

Mexico recorded its worst score ever on Transparency International’s latest Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) and in so doing fell 14 spots to a ranking of 140 out of 180 nations surveyed.

Transparency International released its annual CPI survey on Tuesday, based on interviews of financial risk analysts, businessmen and academics, plus 13 different corruption surveys and assessments, as well as data sources that included the World Bank and the World Economic Forum.

An index by Transparency International showing the results of its Corruption Perceptions Index 2024. It is a ranked list of countries and their scores, starting at rank 90 and ending with rank 8. Denmark is at the top and South Sudan is at the bottom.
With a score of 26 out of a possible 100, Mexico fared worse than many other Latin American nations. (Transparency International)

The survey refers to the 2024 calendar year featuring the final nine months of former president Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s six-year term and the first three months of the current Claudia Sheinbaum administration.

The findings suggest that López Obrador’s Inauguration Day promise to end corruption and improve its CPI ranking went unfulfilled. Not only did Mexico tumble in the rankings this year (to two spots below where it stood when López Obrador took office), but its points total also fell under 30 for the first time since 2019. 

Transparency Mexicana, the group’s office in Mexico, said the results demonstrate the uncertainty surrounding reforms to the country’s judicial system and to the Public Information and Data Protection Institute (INAI). Other concerns include impunity linked to major scandals, including the Odebrecht, Pemex Agronitrogenados and Segalmex scandals.

The report also cited a lack of accountability related to government audits that find discrepancies, and a rise in corruption cases linking state governments to organized crime.

Other findings reveal that 44% of those surveyed believed corruption in Mexico increased in 2024. Another 34% admitted that they had acquiesced to a payoff or bribe request from a public employee during the same time period.

Earning 26 out of a possible 100 points, Mexico fared poorly in comparison to its principal economic competitors in Latin America, namely Brazil and Chile. Brazil, with a score of 34, ranks No. 107, while Chile’s 63 points has it perched at No. 32.

President Lopez Obrador at press conference with finger over his mouth as if calling for silence
Former Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador promised to rid Mexico of corruption — and sometimes declared that corruption in Mexico had been eliminated. However, the businessmen, analysts and academics Transparency International surveyed did not agree. (Galo Cañas/Cuartoscuro)

Mexico also sits in last place among the 38 nations in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development and graded better than only Russia among the G20 nations.

At the same time, the United States received its worst CPI score since the current index was established in 2012, scoring 65 points to land in 28th place.

The U.S. joined Mexico as one of 47 countries to receive its lowest score ever. 

The factors that contributed to the U.S. decline are not made clear, but Transparency International noted that corruption is fueling environmental crime and impunity across the Americas

The watchdog group said that two of the biggest challenges humanity now faces are strongly intertwined: corruption and the climate crisis.

With reports from Animal Político, Milenio and Axios

  1. As long as the appetite for drugs in the US stays strong (I see no reason it won’t) and drugs remain illegal (except for marijuana they will) unfortunately mass corruption will be a huge issue in Mexico. Legalized drugs, which are prevalent and easily available anyways, would greatly reduce the issues that Mexico deals with. Unfortunately the US would like to blame its drug problem on Mexico and it can’t be honest with itself about the damage illegal drugs cause.

  2. The only thing that drugs have to do with this rating is that Mexico officials, federal and local, are on the take. On the take for drugs, traffic violations, environmental violations, building permits, business harassments, etc. They look the other way or arrest those that are in direct competition of those that pay off officials. This is not an opportunity to throw mud to the north, this is a wake up call to those that want more and better investment in Mexico. And to be aware that if you want to do business in Mexico, you better know where the back door is and have someone covering your back as you walk in. No place to come if you only have an idea….

  3. with the “trafficing income stream” for the Cartels being diminished, I fear the Cartel organization ( especially lower member ranks ) will expand their extortion of local Mexican businesses; that shake-downs of visiting tourist will increase ( the cops on the Cartel payroll will be seening less Cartel payments ); and Mexico’s highway infrastructure will become the proverbial “fish in a barrel” with truckload hijacking of manufactured goods being transported to markets; and I believe a general feeling of safety for the every day people living in this wonderful culture of Mexico . . .

    • ((( edit to my above – hit the post key too soon ))) . . . the feeling of safety will become a memory as crime will rear its ugly head more brazenly . . .

  4. I propose a new reality tv show: ‘Survivor Mexico’
    A big prize for the person who can manage to drive a pimped out shiny black SUV from Nogales to Puerto Vallarta without being robbed by the police real or fake, hassled by the Guardia National, both using made up infracctions, have your vehicle outright stolen by cartel operatives, not get extorted by real or fake idrug interdiction nspectors of various stripes.

    I doubt the prize would ever be won…

