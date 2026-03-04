MND Local: Wildlife rescues, a roundabout update and new goals for Los Cabos tourism

Two humpback whale rescues have been performed so far this season, with the first taking place on Nov. 2, 2025, when an early-arriving cetacean (whale watching season doesn’t begin until Dec. 15) became entangled in sea buoys in Cabo San Lucas Bay. The whale was fine, as was another rescued after becoming dangerously wrapped in fishing nets on Jan. 17, 2026.

The entanglement in fishing nets has also been noted in five recent cases that required rescue efforts for sea lions in Los Cabos or La Paz. In one dramatic instance (shown above), a sea lion had to be sedated near Land’s End in a collaborative effort among local adventure companies and agencies to remove the netting wrapped around its neck.

These sorts of entanglements are on the rise and raise concerning questions. Only 1% of commercial fishing catches in Baja California Sur originate in Los Cabos. That’s because it’s overwhelmingly a sport fishing destination, and the use of nets is prohibited in sport fishing. Commercial fishing operations are extremely restricted in Los Cabos.

So why have three marine mammals become entangled in fishing nets in Cabo San Lucas within the last month? Illegal fishing, long an issue in the Gulf of California (known in Los Cabos as the Sea of Cortés), seems the likely culprit.

The Fonatur roundabout upgrade moves towards completion

The 700 million peso Fonatur glorieta project to improve traffic conditions in San José del Cabo’s most critical traffic node — upwards of 60,000 vehicles daily use the roundabout — has been moving steadily towards completion since work began in May 2025. The project has proven to be a constant annoyance for local drivers, although work-related traffic delays have improved markedly since the project began.

The good news is that delays of any kind may soon be over. It was recently reported that work on the project is ahead of schedule and over 70% complete, meaning that work on the roundabout will almost certainly be finished by the estimated summer 2026 end date.

Los Cabos Tourism seeks new connectivity to faraway locales

The Los Cabos Tourism Board (FITURCA) has contributed to the record-breaking tourism numbers over the past decade, thanks largely to its unceasing efforts to increase connectivity and add new flights to the destination.

Three new flights have already been confirmed for 2026: to Indianapolis and Las Vegas via Southwest Airlines, and a domestic hook-up with Puebla through Volaris. But the Los Cabos Tourism Board has also set its sights on some long-term connectivity goals, including Dubai and the Middle East via Emirates Airlines, which it is targeting by 2030, confirmed the board’s General Director Rodrigo Esponda.

Other potential connections being actively pursued include a British Airways flight from London, England, and two new flights from Canadian destinations: one from Toronto through Porter Airlines, and another from Montreal through Air Transat. Of course, it bears noting that Los Cabos International Airport already welcomes flights from 11 cities in Canada, to go along with the 32 from the U.S., and one each from Germany and Panama.

Although the U.S. is still, as these numbers suggest, the major international market for Los Cabos, Canada is becoming increasingly important, with the number of tourists from the country rising significantly from 200,000 in 2024 to 240,000 in 2025.

Any market, any size

Esponda, however, will go after any market, regardless of size. He was recently in Madrid, Spain, for the International Tourism Fair, talking to several airlines about new routes. Spain, although it provides only about 2,500 tourists a year to Los Cabos, is of symbolic importance as a link to the European market. There is currently only one flight from Europe to Los Cabos, the Condor Airlines flight from Frankfurt, Germany.

Los Cabos did receive Iberojet flights from Madrid in 2022 and 2023, so perhaps the recent talks will help revive this route. If not, there are 30 more international trade shows on the schedule this year for the Los Cabos Tourism Board, each holding out the potential for new partners.

Zofemat’s Los Cabos beach stats for 2025

Los Cabos has over 125 miles of coastline and innumerable beautiful beaches, including 25 Blue Flag beaches, the most of any municipality in Mexico. This collection of picturesque playas is a key tourism asset, but they sure are hard to keep clean.

Nearly three million pounds of trash (1,327 tons) were removed from Los Cabos beaches in 2025, according to Zofemat, the federal agency that protects Mexico’s coastline, an effort that required continuous cleaning, maintenance and monitoring.

Even more impressively, this was accomplished even as the agency’s lifeguard corps was keeping tourists safe and preventing potential drownings. “Thanks to the timely intervention of the lifeguard corps, 84 rescues were carried out during the year, actions that directly contributed to protecting the physical safety of individuals,” Zofemat announced.

An additional 814 beachgoers received first aid care last year.

Chris Sands is a writer and editor for Mexico News Daily, and the former Cabo San Lucas local expert for the USA Today travel website 10 Best and writer of Fodor’s Los Cabos travel guidebook. He’s a contributor to numerous websites and publications, including The San Diego Union-Tribune, Marriott Bonvoy Traveler, Forbes Travel Guide, Porthole Cruise and Travel, and Cabo Living.