Who is leading Mexico’s response to US tariffs? A video guide

By MND Staff
Marcelo Ebrard stood in front a giant sign
Tariffs and trade war threats have thrust Marcelo Ebrard into the spotlight. Who is he? (Daniel Augusto)

With what appears to be the early stages of a trade war underway between Mexico and the United States, who is Marcelo Ebrard, the man tasked with responding to U.S. President Donald Trump?

With tariffs threatening some of Mexico’s key industries and the peso taking a punch from market volatility, the stakes are higher than ever. The second-most senior politician in the ruling Morena party, Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard will help President Claudia Sheinbaum to formulate a solution that will safeguard jobs, promote growth and protect Mexico from retaliation by its largest trading partner.

His career spans decades and several political alliances, including roles as Mexico City’s mayor as part of the former Democratic Revolution Party and later as Foreign Affairs Minister under previous President Andres Manuel López Obrador, with Morena.

Ebrard was responsible for major programs like the education-focused Prepa Sí and the citywide bicycle scheme EcoBici during his mayorship and gained international recognition when he won the 2010 World Mayor Award.

In 2023, Ebrard unsuccessfully sought Morena’s presidential nomination, losing to Claudia Sheinbaum. Despite this, he would later join her cabinet as Economy Minister.

