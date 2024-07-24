Airbus Helicopters and ITP Aero expanding operations in Querétaro

Aerospace companies Airbus Helicopters and ITP Aero will be expanding their existing facilities in Querétaro, adding a total of 800 jobs in the state, according to announcements made by the companies. and the state government.

The announcements were made on the three parties’ social media accounts during the Farnborough International Airshow in the United Kingdom, which began Monday and lasts until Friday.

Querétaro, a state in central Mexico, is well-known as a hub for aerospace manufacturing, as well as for factories owned by foreign automotive and electronics manufacturing companies.

Querétaro Governor Mauricio Kuri González celebrated the news of the two companies’ expansion in his state on the social media platform X, crediting Querétaro residents’ talent.

ITP Aero creating 200 new jobs

According to Kuri, the ITP Aero expansion of its production center in Querétaro will add 200 new jobs in the state; that’s in addition to 200 jobs created by the company in Querétaro last year.

In a video shared on social media, Kuri noted ITP Aero’s contribution to Quéretaro’s development as an aerospace industry center: it was the first company in the field to settle in the state 26 years ago.

“After this company arrived, all the others followed,” Kuri said, adding that the state was “very grateful” for the trust ITP had shown in Querétaro.

General Director of ITP Aero Carlos Alzola Elizondo noted the aerospace industry’s growth and the relevance of the products the company manufactures in Querétaro.

“Our plant is growing; aeronautics is growing and so is our presence in Querétaro,” Alzola said “We are very grateful for the support we have received to continue growing ITP’s industrial activity.”

ITP Aero, a Spanish company, designs, develops and manufactures aeronautical industrial engines and components for commercial and defense aviation. It employs more than 5,000 people across facilities in Spain, the U.K., Mexico, the United States, Malta and India.

Querétaro, crucial for Airbus’s expansion

At the event, Querétaro and Airbus Helicopters officials also signed an agreement to expand the company’s industrial activities and new production processes at Airbus’s manufacturing plant. In a post on X’ Kuri said that this investment will amount to US $49 million and will help create 600 jobs.

The expansion responds to the transformation of the company’s global supply chain and seeks to address the increased production of Airbus single-aisle commercial aircrafts.

The company’s Executive Vice President of Operations Laurent Mazoué said that “this expansion is further proof of Airbus Helicopters’ commitment to continue investing in Mexico’s aeronautical industry,” as Querétaro is “one of the pillars of our industrial strategy due to its competitiveness, the skills of its teams and its ability to satisfy our customers.”

The French company’s Querétaro plant produces hatches, emergency exit doors, bulk cargo doors and cargo doors for single-aisle and wide-body aircraft. It also produces subassemblies and modules for helicopters for Airbus final assembly lines and Airbus plants in Europe.

With reports from El Economista and Reforma