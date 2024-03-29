Amazon Mexico to open new shipping warehouse in Nuevo León

Amazon Mexico this week announced it will open a new shipping warehouse in the northern state of Nuevo León.

The new center, known as MTY2, will be located in the municipality of Apodaca, in the northeastern sector of the Monterrey metropolitan area, and is projected to employ more than 500 people.

“We are very excited about this next step for Amazon in Nuevo León,” Jesús Elizondo, regional director of operations for Amazon Mexico, told newspaper El Economista. “We want to continue contributing to the local economy … as well as the personal and professional development of our employees by providing a safe, diverse and inclusive work space that allows them to cultivate their talents and continue growing.”

The multinational technology and e-commerce giant opened its first facility in Apodaca in 2020, investing 1.5 billion pesos in the state and creating 1,500 jobs to date. In addition to the existing shipping center in Apodaca, Amazon has another warehouse, three delivery stations, a recruitment center and an Amazon Web Services (AWS) office.

The new shipping center will also work to support small- and medium-sized businesses — known as PyMEs in Spanish — across Nuevo León so as to increase e-commerce sales.

Nuevo León, Mexico City, Chihuahua, Querétaro and Jalisco are the entities with the highest percentage of Amazon vendors per inhabitant.

Last September, Amazon opened a new delivery center in Mexico City, its largest in all of Latin America, coming in at 30,000 square meters. At the time, Amazon said it had invested 52 billion pesos (US $3 billion) and employed roughly 40,000 people — 8,000 directly and 32,000 indirectly — in Mexico since launching here in 2015.

Last month, the company revealed that AWS would invest more than US $5 billion in a cluster of data centers in the central state of Querétaro.

With reports from Forbes México, El Economista and Mexico Industry