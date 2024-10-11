Avery Dennison opens US $181M plant in Querétaro

Avery Dennison Corporation, a global leader in label and tag technology, on Tuesday formally inaugurated its new US $181 million plant in Querétaro city, the largest in the Fortune 500 company’s global network.

The plant — described as “a crucial milestone by company president Francisco Melo — occupies 25,000 square meters of construction in the Finsa III industrial park in the state capital.

Production at the new plant — which will generate 938 new jobs — will not only supply Mexico, but will also be exported to North American, Central American and South American clients.

During the inauguration ceremony, Querétaro Governor Mauricio Kuri praised Avery Dennison for its confidence in the state’s infrastructure and security, and its reliance on Querétaro’s skilled labor force.

According to the newspaper Diario de Querétaro, Kuri referred to the project as a key step in Querétaro’s economic and sustainable development.

Kuri further described Avery Dennison as the type of company his state prefers to attract due to its focus on sustainability and social responsibility as outlined in its 2030 Sustainability Goals and Metrics program.

These goals include delivering innovations that advance the circular economy, reduce the environmental impact of the company’s operations and supply chain, and make a positive social impact. In addition, Avery Dennison officials say its sustainability goals will contribute to the state’s decarbonization efforts, and align with the circular economy policies promoted by Kuri’s administration.

The Ohio-based multinational describes itself as a global company focused on materials science and digital identification solutions. Avery Dennison manufactures pressure-sensitive adhesive materials, as well as apparel branding labels and tags using RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) technology.

Considered a pioneer in the development of RFID technology, with more than 1,500 patents, their smart labels allow products to be identified throughout the supply chain, reducing resource waste.

According to the company’s vice president of operations, Roger Machado, the new facility integrates automatization and artificial intelligence to make the production process smoother and more efficient. The new facility is a win for proponents of nearshoring in Querétaro, as the state seeks to become a hub of innovation and technological development.

