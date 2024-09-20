Chinese company to invest US $850M in ‘smart housing’ in Nuevo León

The Nuevo León government is teaming up with the Chinese Boda International Holding Group to build “houses of the future” in the northern industrial state.

Nuevo León Governor Samuel García released a video on social media on Thursday in which he announced that Boda has plans to invest US $850 million to build smart homes as part of a comprehensive community development program.

García made the announcement after meeting with Niu Shuha, president of Boda’s board of directors, and Simón Levy, Boda’s vice president.

This announcement follows hard on the heels of the news that Chinese technology company Intretech broke ground on a US $60 million “smart” manufacturing plant in Apodaca, a suburb of the state capital of Monterrey.

Boda is finalizing details with the Nuevo León government in hopes of launching the project by the end of this year. García said the ambitious project would generate 3,000 jobs and would provide environmentally friendly and economic housing options for the people of his state. The governor did not specify where the homes will be located.

Boda announced it would team up with Guangdong Vessel, a prefab house manufacturer and the self-styled pioneer of space-capsule houses, to build the developments, which will feature energy-efficient homes and state-of-the-art solid waste treatment facilities.

On its website, Vessel says “we specialize in providing high-quality, environmentally friendly, and sustainable mobile housing solutions for cultural tourism resorts, boutique residences, public infrastructure and commercial projects.”

The modular homes will feature atmospheric water generators and solar panels, and each development would be built in broad parklands of at least 350 hectares (865 acres). The developments are adaptable, reported the newspaper Excelsior, so they could eventually be converted into hotels.

A bulletin released by the state government revealed that Boda intends to pursue infrastructure opportunities and has already established a relationship with several Nuevo León universities.

The long-term goal is to establish a first-ever “world housing university” to create and develop advanced regenerative water treatment plants that rely on AI, and install a photovoltaic solar farm.

Boda also wants to set up a project to export agricultural goods from Nuevo León to China. The Chinese holding company also aims to integrate the state’s small and medium-sized businesses into the production chain, according to Excelsior.

Vessel, the prefab house manufacturer, specializes in tourist-oriented cabins that strive to “reconstruct the habitat in harmony with nature by challenging traditional architecture.” However, the company has expressed an interest in building a tech center in order to contribute to the economic and cultural growth of Nuevo León.

