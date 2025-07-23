Wednesday, July 23, 2025
HomeBusiness
Business

Brazil to import avocados from Mexico, unlocking a market of over 200 million

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
two avocados on a tree
People in Brazil love avocados as much as they do in the United States, prompting the South American nation's government to issue a new protocol allowing imports of avocados from Mexico. (René Cadenas/Unsplash)

With a range of U.S.-imposed tariffs complicating northbound trade, Mexico is turning its attention southward as it welcomes Brazil as a new market for avocados, one of its strongest exports.

Brazil has adopted a new protocol that allows for the import of Mexican avocados, Mexico’s Agriculture Minister Julio Berdegué Sacristán announced on Tuesday. 

avocados at a market stand
The avocado breakthrough comes at a time when Mexican and Brazilian officials have been working on building a stronger trade relationship. (Mauricio Villarreal/Unsplash)

“Good news! The Brazilian Agriculture Ministry has informed me that it has published a protocol allowing for the importation of Mexican avocados, the best in the world, to [our] sister nation, to the delight of its 200 million consumers,” Berdegué wrote on the X social media site

Mexico is the largest global producer of avocados, contributing around 34% of the global volume, according to figures from Mexico’s National Committee of the Avocado Product System. The west-central Mexican state of Michoacán contributes around 84.9% of the country’s avocado production by volume, according to Mexico’s Agriculture Ministry. 

Other avocado-producing states include Jalisco, México state, Nayarit, Morelos and Guerrero.

The new Brazil market, though significant, isn’t likely to put much of a dent in the United States’ lead in imports of Mexican avocados. The U.S. receives 80% of Mexico’s avocado exports by volume, followed by Canada with 7% and Japan with 3%, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. 

Brazil itself also grows avocados. Production of the fruit there has risen by 74.09% over the past five years, increasing from 242,723 tonnes in 2019 to 422,545 tonnes in 2023. The state of São Paulo contributes roughly 50% of the national total.

However, rising domestic demand has outpaced local production in recent years, which has led the South American country to import more avocados. 

The implementation of President Claudia Sheinbaum’s Plan México has supported initiatives that broaden Mexico’s trade links, including with South America. 

Two-way trade between Mexico and Brazil was worth more than US $16 billion in 2023, according to the Economy Ministry. Brazil sold more than $12 billion worth of goods to Mexico, while Mexico’s exports to South America’s largest country totaled just over $4 billion.

Brazilian and Mexican authorities are in talks to revise the current trade agreement between the two countries, which was signed in the early 2000s. 

With reports from Sin Embargo and El Universal

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Driver with GPS device

OCN invests US $150M to make car rentals easier for gig workers in Mexico  

MND Staff - 0
The car-rental fintech is betting that there are thousands of gig workers in Mexico who are most in need of a car yet least able to get traditional financing for one.
A map of the Maya Train at a press conference

Maya Train freight service set to begin operations by end of 2026

MND Staff - 0
Construction on the freight network began in April and is currently at 5% completion, the general in charge of the project said.
Chassis and machinery inside a car factory

In Nuevo León, companies are skipping investment announcements to avoid US scrutiny

MND Staff - 0
Though investment remains strong, businesses are taking a cautious approach to public announcements, state officials say.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC