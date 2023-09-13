Wednesday, September 13, 2023
 
Business
BusinessNews

Cancún mega mall has attracted 6,000 visitors a day since opening

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
The new outlet is now the largest luxury mall in Latin America, and expects to bring in 90,000 visitors per day. (Grand Outlet Riviera Maya)

The Grand Outlet Riviera Maya, the largest luxury outlet mall in Latin America, reported drawing some 6,000 visitors a day since its opening on Aug. 31.

Located near the beach opposite Moon Palace hotel and eight miles from Cancún International Airport, the Grand Outlet will serve as a major al fresco lifestyle destination combining shopping, dining and entertainment for the whole family.

In addition to its 185 stores and restaurants, GO’s complex has an ice rink, an amusement park, a 7,500-seat auditorium, an aquarium, a mini golf course, and a go-kart track. (Grand Outlet Riviera Maya)

“We’ve been open for a week,” the General Operations manager Vladimir Maylén told newspaper La Jornada Maya.  “In the first four days, the average attendance ranged between 6,500 to 7,000 people a day,” he said, while adding that it has been an “exciting” start of the project.

Developed by GICSA, a real estate development group based in Mexico that has opened malls like La Isla Mérida, Explanada Puebla and Paseo Querétaro, Cancún’s Grand Outlet will incorporate cascades, lakes, fountains and a beach club.

With a total gross leasable area of 58,013 square meters and an investment of 2.27 billion pesos (US $129 million) the  Grand Outlet boasts 185 tenants that include luxury brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Carolina Herrera, Armani, Purificación García, Ermenegildo Zegna, Hugo Boss and Adolfo Domínguez, to mention a few.   

Among the food and beverage options, 25 brands like the Hello Kitty Café, Wingstop, L’Osteria Totó, Starbucks, Sash-Tao Sushi and FRANKS, will have a home at the mall.

Grand Outlet Riviera Maya hopes to become an entertainment hub in addition to a shopping center for tourists in Cancún. (Grand Outlet Riviera Maya)

Other standouts include an ice rink, an amusement park, a 7,500-seat auditorium, an aquarium, a mini golf course and a go-kart track. Some of these attractions are planned to open in the next 30 to 60 days.

The complex will also include City Express Plus, City Express Suites and NH hotels.

The last phase of the project boasts a hot air balloon and an artificial lake to consolidate GICSA’s concept of  “mall-tainment.”

With 70% of the shopping mall meant for retailers and 30% for dining and entertainment venues, developers told El Sol de México that Grand Outlet is expected to draw tourists and residents alike to experience a revolutionary concept in the Riviera Maya’s entertainment industry.

“It will surely be a project that will help tourism and will also strengthen the [entertainment] offer for residents,” Quintana Roo’s Minister of Tourism Bernardo Cueto Riestra told La Jornada Maya. 

A rendering captures the intended vibe of Grand Outlet Riviera Maya, which is described as “mall-tainment.” (GICSA)

While 75% to 78% of the total leasable area has been let out, 47 shops have already opened and the remaining ones are expected to open soon. Once all the shops are up-and-running, the Grand Outlet expects an attendance of around 90,000 people per day. 

Mall executives predict all retail stores will be open by December, when the mall is expected to employ around 5,000 people. 

Finally, Maylén added that weekends will come along with surprises for all visitors, including live music events and other activities.

With reports from La Jornada Maya and Retail Insight Network

Have something to say? If you'd like to share your opinion or perspective on what you've just read, please consider sending a letter to the editor by visiting this page. Or if you'd prefer to engage with our community of readers, check out our social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn. We look forward to hearing from you!

The highlights from AMLO’s trip to Colombia and Chile

MND Staff -
President López Obrador embarked on only the sixth international trip he has taken during his term so far last weekend.

Endurance Motive to build Mexico’s first lithium battery plant in Puebla

MND Staff -
The Spanish company's Mexican director says the "business opportunity is very big" for the lithium battery industry.
Maya Train car

Federal spending request for Maya Train blows past original budget

MND Staff -
President López Obrador's ambitious Yucatán peninsula train project has exceeded budget estimates since construction began.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC