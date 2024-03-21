Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Chinese tire firm deal raises Guanajuato investment to US $427M

Guanajuato Gov. Diego Sinhue Rodriguez meeting with officials at Sailun Jinyu Group this week
Guanajuato state's Governor Diego Sinhue Rodríguez, center, in the grey suit, sealed the deal with Chinese tire manufacturers Sailun Jinyu Group at their headquarters in Qingdao, China. (Diego Sinhue Rodríguez/X)

Chinese tire manufacturer Sailun Jinyu Group is set to invest 7.2 billion pesos (US $427 million) in building a new plant in Irapuato, Guanajuato, according to Governor Diego Sinhue Rodríguez Vallejo, bringing the state’s total investment amount to US $427 million.  

In a statement on the X social media platform, the governor said the company’s new investment is set to create 1,400 competitive jobs, including high-level positions.

Guanajuato state Governor Diego Rodriquez at Yusei Holdings in Japan
Gov. Rodríguez, center, has been on a tour of Asia this month, drumming up foreign investment in his state. Here, he met with officials at Japan’s Yusei Holdings, which fabricates precision plastic injection molds. Officials agreed to invest US $83.9 million in the state, Rodríguez said. (Diego Sinhue Rodriguez/X)

Established in 2002, the group announced in December plans to open its first North American plant in León, Guanajuato, with an investment amounting to US $240 million together with Mexico’s largest tire distributor, Tire Direct.

The new Irapuato plant would be the company’s second factory in North America, joining Sailun’s network of modern tire manufacturing plants in the Chinese cities of Qingdao, Dongying and Shenyang and in Vietnam.

Globally, Sailun distributes its products across more than 180 countries. In 2023, the company, headquartered in Qingdao, became the first Chinese tire maker to join the United Nations Global Compact. 

In the León metropolitan area, Sailun competes with global brands such as Michelin and Pirelli. Last month, Pirelli celebrated the manufacturing of their 50-millionth tire, while Michelin celebrated their 10-millionth tire in December 2023.

According to Mexican industry magazine Cluster Industrial, by 2025, the state of Guanajuato will produce more than 16.5 million tires each year, positioning it as Mexico’s leading state in tire production.

 With reports from SPD Noticias and Cluster Industrial

