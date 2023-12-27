Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Business
BusinessNews

Chinese tire manufacturer to invest US $240M in Guanajuato

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
By 2025, the state of Guanajuato will be producing more than 16.5 million tires each year. (Robert Laursoo/Unsplash)

Sailun Jinyu Group, a Chinese manufacturer of tires for light-duty vehicles, has announced it will open a plant in León, Guanajuato, with an investment amounting to US $240 million.

This will be the first manufacturing plant in North America for Sailun Jinyu Group, which is headquartered in Qingdao, China. The León location will manufacture semi-steel radial tires for cars, SUVs and small trucks.

Sailun ranks among the top 20 tire manufacturers in the world, with plants in China, Vietnam and soon Mexico. (sailun-tyres.eu)

The move is the result of a joint venture between Sailun Jinyu and TD Mexico, the parent company of Tire Direct and the largest tire distributor in Mexico.

The partnership will be named SL & TD Tire Manufacturing, and will be predominantly owned by Sailun. Its Singapore subsidiary will hold 51% of the stake, while Tire Direct will hold the remaining 49%. Sailun will oversee construction, equipment installation, and production of the plant, while TD Mexico will provide administrative support and manage process flows.

To build the plant, Sailun and TD Mexico have allocated US $192.78 million to be distributed over a 12-month construction phase. Once the plant starts operating, it is expected to create over 650 jobs.

The venture has set an initial production target of 6 million semi-steel radial tires annually. It also plans to produce 1.65 million all-steel radials per year for larger trucks and buses in a future expansion.  

Sailun estimates an annual revenue of US $219.42 million at total capacity, with a net profit of $4.06 million.

The tire market in Mexico is one of the largest and most competitive in the region. Across the country, Sailun has global competitors such as Michelin, Pirelli, Goodyear, Bridgestone, Continental and Hankook.

According to data from the National Association of Tire Distributors and Renewal Plants (ANDELLAC), the Mexican tire market moves around 6 million units annually, with an estimated value of more than US $2.5 billion.

With reports from El Sol de León

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.

Tulum chase

Surprising video of yoga on Tulum beach goes viral

MND Staff - 1
Posted by a yoga instructor on Instagram and captioned "Meanwhile in Tulum", the video captures a jarring scene at the popular beach destination.
Snowy landscape in the state of México

Snow in the forecast for some high-altitude parts of Mexico

MND Staff - 2
Another cold front brings precipitation across the country, with snow predicted in high-altitude areas and heavy rains further south.
Migrant march in Chiapas

Migrant caravan of at least 6,000 heads north from Chiapas

MND Staff - 1
Estimated to be the largest such caravan to venture across Mexico this year, it is made up mostly Central and South American men, women and children.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC