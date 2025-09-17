Do you want to weigh in on the upcoming USMCA negotiations? Here’s how

Want to have your say about the future of trade in North America? Here’s your opportunity.

Mexico and the United States have put out calls for public comment on the USMCA free trade pact ahead of its scheduled review in 2026.

Canada is also expected to hold a consultation process.

Mexico’s Economy Ministry and the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) published details about their respective public consultation processes on Wednesday.

Mexico opens 60-day window for public comment

In a notice published in the Official Journal of the Federation (DOF), the Mexican government extended an invitation to “interested parties” to “present information, comments and recommendations” with respect to the operation of the USMCA, the three-way free trade pact that superseded NAFTA in 2020.

The invitation is “part of the consultation process” run by the Economy Ministry “in preparation for the joint review” of the USMCA, the notice states.

The Economy Ministry (SE) said in the DOF notice that interested parties have 60 days starting today to present information, comments or recommendations about the USMCA.

There are three different ways to get information, comments or recommendations to the SE.

VIA EMAIL using the following address: [email protected]

VIA THE BUZÓN T-MEC (USMCA MAILBOX) WEBSITE: Click here

IN PERSON at the following address:

Calle Pachuca 189, Colonia Condesa, Mexico City.

An SE office is located at that address. Information submitted to the SE in Condesa should be addressed to:

Dirección General comisionada para América del Norte en la Unidad de Negociaciones Comerciales Internacionales de la Subsecretaría de Comercio Exterior.

What kind of information is the SE looking for?

On its Buzón T-MEC website, the SE invites “industrial and service sectors, academics, civil society organizations and citizens in general” to participate in its USMCA consultation process.

The ministry specifically asks for comments relating to:

The general impact of the USMCA on Mexico’s productive sectors.

Challenges and opportunities arising from the implementation of the agreement.

“Specific experiences” related to the trade of goods and services.

Issues related to rules of origin and customs procedures.

Issues related to labor, the environment and small and medium-sized businesses.

Intellectual property, digital trade, and investment.

The SE also requested “any other recommendation” that will help to strengthen Mexico’s position in the joint review of the USMCA.

In a video message published on Tuesday, Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard described the consultation process as “extremely important.”

He said that the purpose of the consultation is to evaluate the progress made by the USMCA and determine what could be added to the agreement to make it “better” in the future.

45 days to make submissions to the USTR

The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) said in a Federal Register notice on Wednesday that it is “commencing a public consultation process in advance of the joint review of the Agreement between the United States of America, the United Mexican States, and Canada.”

“As directed by Congress, USTR is seeking public comments on the operation of the Agreement, including on the operation of the North American Competitiveness Committee established therein,” the notice said.

On Tuesday, the USTR said in a statement that “the focus for solicited public comments” regarding the USMCA “includes, but is not limited to”:

Any aspect of the operation or implementation of the USMCA.

Any issues of compliance with the agreement.

Recommendations for specific actions that USTR should propose ahead of the joint review.

Factors affecting the investment climate in North America and in the territories of each party, as well as the effectiveness of the USMCA in promoting investment that strengthens U.S. competitiveness, productivity and technological leadership.

Strategies for strengthening North American economic security and competitiveness, including collaborative work under the Competitiveness Committee, and cooperation on issues related to non-market policies and practices of other countries.

The USTR noted that the deadline for submissions is 45 days from the publication of its notice in the Federal Registry.

The USTR has created a Comments Portal that interested parties can use to make submissions until Nov. 3.

The USTR noted that it will also hold a public hearing regarding the USMCA on Nov. 17. Interested persons can request to appear at the hearing via the same Comments Portal.

The USMCA review

The review of the USMCA (known as T-MEC in Mexico and CUSMA in Canada) is scheduled to formally begin on July 1, 2026 — exactly six years after the pact took effect.

The outcome of the USMCA review will shape trade in North America in the coming years.

The trade relationships between the United States and its North American neighbors have been significantly reshaped this year by U.S. President Donald Trump, whose administration has imposed tariffs on certain imports from both Mexico and Canada.

Trade between Mexico, the United States and Canada is worth nearly US $2 trillion annually, according to the USTR.

Despite Trump’s imposition of tariffs on goods including steel, aluminum and cars, the USMCA still gives Mexico preferential access to the lucrative U.S. market. President Claudia Sheinbaum frequently refers to the importance of the three-way pact and Mexico’s desire to maintain it.

Her administration’s plan to impose new tariffs on a wide range of imports from China and other countries with which Mexico doesn’t have trade agreements could help Mexico during the USMCA review as the United States has been pressuring Mexico to impose duties on goods from the East Asian economic powerhouse.

For his part, Trump has both questioned whether the USMCA is still needed and indicated that he wants to “renegotiate” the agreement rather than just review it.

The U.S. president is unhappy that the U.S. runs trade deficits with its two neighbors, and has accused both of not doing enough to stem the flow of narcotics across their borders.

