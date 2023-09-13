Wednesday, September 13, 2023
 
Business
BusinessNews

Endurance Motive to build Mexico’s first lithium battery plant in Puebla

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Puebla Governor Sergio Salomón (center left) with representatives from Endurance Motive. (Sergio Salomón/X)

Spanish company Endurance Motive will open Mexico’s first lithium battery factory in Puebla, as Mexico continues to capitalize on the booming electric vehicle industry.

Puebla governor Sergio Salomón confirmed the investment via his X social media account on Monday, after a meeting with Endurance Motive’s president, Ander Muelas. The plant will primarily supply the micro-electromobility sector. The amount of the investment has not been announced.

Endurance Motive office
The Spanish company will plan to produce its first batteries in Mexico in February or March of next year. (Endurance Motive)

“This is proof that Puebla has the best conditions for investments, and that our actions in support of electromobility are giving results,” Salomón said.

In an interview with Portal Movilidad, Endurance Motive’s Mexico director, Francisco Mollá, described Puebla as a “strategic point” for the plant, located near Mexico City and other industrial clusters.

“It is a central location between the coasts, to bring in components via the Atlantic and the Pacific,” Mollá explained.

He added that Puebla is home to an “impressive concentration” of car assembly plants, having been a leader in Mexico’s automotive industry for more than 55 years. Endurance Motive’s new plant will be located near the Volkswagen factory, which is the company’s second largest site outside of Germany.

Puebla's Volkswagen manufacturing plant
Puebla’s Volkswagen manufacturing plant, which has been in operation for over 55 years. (Volkswagen México)

Endurance Motive has also met with other potential customers, including the Mexican Association of the Photovoltaic Industry, which confirmed that there is increasing demand for lithium batteries in Mexico.

There is a small but growing domestic market for electric vehicles (EVs) in Mexico. Sales of hybrid or fully electric cars jumped by nearly 400% between 2021 and 2022, according to the national statistics agency, INEGI.

Several large automakers are also investing in EV plants in Mexico to supply the U.S. market, including a new BMW factory in San Luis Potosi and a Tesla gigafactory in Nuevo León.

“The business opportunity is very big,” Mollá told Portal Movilidad. “So far, all lithium batteries are imported from China, the United States and northern Europe. In a short time, we have participated in projects of greater size than we’ve seen in Europe in the last five years.”

He said that the company plans to be producing its first products in Mexico between February and March next year. 

With reports from Forbes, Vanguardia and Portal Movilidad

Have something to say? If you'd like to share your opinion or perspective on what you've just read, please consider sending a letter to the editor by visiting this page. Or if you'd prefer to engage with our community of readers, check out our social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn. We look forward to hearing from you!

Maya Train car

Federal spending request for Maya Train blows past original budget

MND Staff -
President López Obrador's ambitious Yucatán peninsula train project has exceeded budget estimates since construction began.
Police in Mexico City

Key points from the latest national crime survey

MND Staff -
Is it good news or bad news, or both? Here is what you need to know about the survey of over 102,000 households conducted nationwide.

Living off of the sea: Meet the fishers who catch Mexico’s seafood

Rose Egelhoff and Eduardo Esparza -
According to the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization, small-scale fishers provide 85% of the seafood in the region.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC