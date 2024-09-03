Ford to invest US $273M in Irapuato EV manufacturing plant

The Ford Motor Company in Mexico has announced a planned investment of US $273 million in its Irapuato Electric Powertrain Center (IEPC) in the state of Guanajuato, which manufactures motors and transaxles for the first 100% mass-produced electric vehicle completely made in Mexico.

“We celebrate this decision, which we see as a recognition of the great work of our employees and the quality of the products we manufacture,” said Ricardo Anaya, head of manufacturing at Ford’s Mexico and Latin America division. “This new stage allows us to create synergy between plants and drive development in the country.”

The plant, which began operations seven years ago building transmissions for gasoline vehicles, has transitioned since 2021 into a production center for Mach-E parts. The Mach-E — sold in 41 countries throughout North America, Latin America and Europe, and also in Australia — is assembled in Ford’s plant in Cuautitlán Izcalli, México state.

The transition to an EV motor manufacturing plant in Irapuato required a complete facility renovation and rigorous training for employees, said Anaya. It now operates cutting-edge equipment that uses artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things in the manufacturing process.

Guanajuato, a Mexico car manufacturing hub

The Central-Bajío region of Mexico is a major automobile manufacturing hub in Mexico and Latin America. Some of the major brands that have settled here include General Motors, Honda, Mazda and Toyota.

Guanajuato leads the way with the highest annual production capacity in the country, with over 800,000 light vehicles, according to Guanajuato’s Minister of Sustainable Economic Development Ramón Alfaro.

Furthermore, Guanajuato is the country’s eighth biggest recipient of overall foreign direct investment, with the automotive industry attracting the most money.

Some of the newest investments in the state are coming from Asia, including Japan, South Korea and China, according to Alfaro.

With reports from El Economista and Puerto Interior Guanajuato