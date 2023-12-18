Chinese energy company State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC) – the parent company of Zuma Energía de México – has acquired three solar power plants in northern Mexico. The acquisition makes SPIC the second-largest private renewable energy producer in Mexico.

The plants were purchased from an InfraRed and Invex investment portfolio in Chihuahua named “Jaguar Solar.” The remaining stake is managed by the Mexican private equity fund AINDA.

The acquisition increased Zuma Energía de México’s installed capacity by 216 MW (megawatts), bringing the total to 1.3 gigawatts (GW).

According to a statement by Zuma Energía, the recent acquisition of “Jaguar Solar” is a testament to the company’s “trust in and commitment to Mexico’s renewable energy transition.” This move underscores Zuma’s investment in renewable energy production “for the benefit of society and the economy,” the statement said.

SPIC-Zuma Energía operates solar plants in the states of Sonora, Chihuahua and Jalisco, as well as wind farms in Tamaulipas and Oaxaca. The company is seeking investment opportunities for clean energy projects in Puebla, Querétaro, Yucatán and Monterrey, including storage solutions, electric vehicles, solar panels and smart cities.

In China, SPIC is a leading power company that invests in and produces clean energy around the world. It has an installed capacity of nearly 250 GW globally and operates in 47 countries and regions. Its services include renewable energy, intelligent energy, electric vehicle solutions, battery energy storage systems and solar panel production. In 2020, SPIC acquired Zuma Energía in Mexico through its wholly-owned subsidiary, China Power International Holding Limited (CPIH).

CPIH owns around 54 GW of assets globally, spanning various forms of power generation, including wind, solar, gas, coal, waste-to-energy, hydropower and co-generation.

With reports from Forbes México