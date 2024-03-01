Thursday, February 29, 2024
Business
Business

Got 1 min? OECD makes predictions for Mexico’s economy in 2024 and 2025

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Querétaro city aerial view
How will Mexico's economy fare this year? The OECD has a positive outlook, but does see a slowdown in growth ahead in 2024 and 2025. (Shutterstock)

Annual economic growth will slow in Mexico in both 2024 and 2025, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The 38-member intergovernmental organization published five different “macroeconomic projections” in its Economic Surveys: Mexico 2024 report, which OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann presented in Mexico City on Tuesday. The forecasts are outlined below.

GDP growth

The OECD is forecasting economic growth of 2.5% this year, which would be 0.7 percentage points below the 3.2% result in 2023. It predicted that Mexico’s exports will decline this year as a result of a slowing of the United States economy.

The OECD’s 2024 growth forecast is 0.3 percentage points lower than that of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), which anticipates a 2.8% expansion.

The Paris-based organization is predicting the Mexican economy will grow just 2% in 2025. Banxico is even more pessimistic, forecasting that GDP will grow by just 1.5% next year.

Fruit and vegetable market in Mexico
Inflation is forecast to improve this year, with the OECD predicting a headline rate of 4.1% at the end 2024. (Cuartoscuro)

Unemployment

Mexico’s unemployment rate hit a record low of 2.6% in December and averaged 2.8% across 2023. As the economy slows, the OECD anticipates that unemployment will creep up.

It is forecasting a 3% rate at the end of this year, and a 3.1% rate in late 2025.

Inflation  

The OECD is forecasting a headline inflation rate of 4.1% at the end of 2024 and 3.2% at the end of next year.

The core inflation rate, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, will be 4.2% at the close of 2024 and 3.2% at the end of next year, according to the organization’s projections.

The headline rate in the first half of February was 4.45%, according to official data published last week, while the core rate was slightly higher at 4.63%.

Government debt as a percentage of GDP 

The OECD predicts that public net debt as a percentage of GDP will increase to 48.7% this year from 46.8% in 2023. It predicts that the figure will fall ever so slightly to 48.6% in 2025.

Mexico News Daily 

Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD confirms plans to manufacture in Mexico

MND Staff - 0
The company also launched a new affordable EV model on the Mexican market, so that "every Mexican can bring their first electric car home."
Wind farm in Zacatecas

OECD highlights water, energy as challenges for nearshoring in Mexico

MND Staff - 0
The OECD economic survey for 2024 says investment is "trending up" in Mexico, and recommends measures to boost productivity and growth.

Gruma to invest US $46.5M in Puebla plant expansion

MND Staff - 0
Puebla is the second Mexican state this year to see a major investment announcement from the Mexican food manufacturer.