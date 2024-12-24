Tuesday, December 24, 2024
HomeBusiness
Business

Green hydrogen projects worth US $21B in Mexico’s pipeline

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
A photo illustration of a speculative green hydrogen pipeline for illustrative purposes only
No green hydrogen industry yet exists in Mexico, but 16 projects are already in various phases of development. (Illustrative/Shutterstock)

The Mexican Association of Hydrogen, Storage, and Sustainable Mobility (AMH2), in collaboration with Mexico’s Ministry of Energy (SENER), will fund 18 clean hydrogen projects in an effort to reduce greenhouse gases and nurture a nascent green hydrogen industrial sector in the country.

The initiative would involve a total US $21 billion in investment hopes to create 3 million jobs by 2050.

Mexican green hydrogen lobbyist Israel Hurtado speaking at a press conference podium at a hotel in Mexico City, while a panel of experts listen on at a banquet table to his left.
AMH2’s Israel Hurtado presenting the Clean Hydrogen Industrial Strategy at a press conference in October. AMH2 says that green hydrogen could replace fossil fuels in various Mexican industries, reducing greenhouse gas emissions. (AMH2)

Israel Hurtado, head of AMH2, met with Jorge Islas, the Undersecretary of Energy Transition at SENER, Jorge Islas, to present the association’s Clean Hydrogen Industrial Strategy, an action plan showing how green hydrogen could replace fossil fuels in various industries.

Key points of the strategy include establishing a manufacturing sector focused on hydrogen production and focusing on the production of hydrogen fuel cells, electrolyzers and hydrogen-powered electric turbines, as well as both light and heavy hydrogen vehicles.

Islas and his team reportedly committed to collaborating with AMH2 to promote a green hydrogen industry in Mexico in an organized and efficient way. 

“The green hydrogen industry would also boost the generation of renewable energy, which is crucial for producing clean hydrogen. At the same time, leveraging the potential of clean hydrogen could significantly help decarbonize the country’s economy,” Hurtado told newspaper El Economista

Mexico’s Paris Climate Agreement commitment is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 35% by 2030.

Hurtado added that AMH2’s strategy includes wide-ranging recommendations for execution, such as support for infrastructure development, technology adoption, training programs to build human capital and creating an inter-institutional monitoring system.

According to the industry association, Mexico is an optimal region for renewable energy production. Its hydrogen production costs are 64% lower — at US $1.40 compared to US $2.30 in other countries.

However, Islas said Mexico will face challenges to properly develop the nation’s green hydrogen industrial sector. Mexico needs to develop sufficient infrastructure, establish certifications and regulatory standards, as well as create a comprehensive national hydrogen strategy and reduce hydrogen production costs. 

Incentives and tax benefits would also encourage clean hydrogen production, he said.

With reports from Reporte Índigo and Forbes Mexico.

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Floating rigs of a Pemex offshore oil drilling field, made possible by suppliers of goods and services

With state oil company Pemex behind on payments, small suppliers face financial crisis

MND Staff - 3
Small Gulf Coast subcontractors are struggling to pay Christmas bonuses and other end-of-year obligations, or even shutting down entirely.
the Bank of Mexico, which sets the country's benchmark interest rates (Banxico)

Bank of Mexico cuts benchmark interest rate to 10%

MND Staff - 0
Further rate cuts are expected in the new year as inflation declines across the country.
Female employees of a textile factory in Mexico. The women are at work, sitting in rows at tables with industrial sewing machines. They are wearing orange t-shirts and matching orange hats under which their hair is tucked.

Mexico to impose new protective tariff on finished textile imports

MND Staff - 5
The 35% tariff on finished textiles won't apply to the USMCA countries and appears to be an attempt to curb cheap clothing imports from China.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC