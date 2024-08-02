Harman expands with new investments in Querétaro and Ciudad Juárez

Harman, a U.S.-based electronics technology company and independent subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., is investing in two new manufacturing plants in Mexico through its automotive division Harman Automotive.

The new facilities are located in the Bajío state of Querétaro and in the northern border state of Chihuahua.

New Harman plant in Querétaro to create 1,100 jobs

The plant in Querétaro is the company’s fourth facility in the state. With an investment totaling US $115 million, the new factory will manufacture entertainment systems for vehicles and create 1,100 new highly specialized jobs.

CEO of Harman Michael Mauser said that the company’s facilities in Querétaro manufacture highly complex equipment, high-end audio systems and telematics units for automakers. He added that the state’s plants have evolved towards engineering, advanced manufacturing and research and development.

Marco Antonio Del Prete Tercero, head of Querétaro’s Sustainable Development Ministry (Sedesu), stated he feels great satisfaction from the fact that the company has chosen the state for the fourth time, and highlighted their shared values regarding employees’ well-being and care for the environment.

Moreover, he acknowledged Harman as one of the first companies to join the Circular Economy System of Querétaro. The program involves industry, government and academia in the promotion of initiatives that encourage an efficient use of resources.

Out of Mexico’s 32 states, Querétaro is the biggest recipient of announced investment in the first six months of 2024. Just over US $6.35 billion, or 14% of total investment announcements, is destined for the Bajío state.

Chihuahua plant to create 340 direct and indirect jobs

Harman’s second new facility, located in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, will focus on the injection of molding plastics and parts in the automobile supply chain.

With an investment of some US $15.9 million over five years, the plant will create 100 direct and 240 indirect jobs, executives from the company said.

According to Harman’s Senior Operations Director Verónica Morales, the plant will start production with 250,000 units in the first year and expects to reach seven million after five years. It will supply two existing plants in Chihuahua to reduce the need to purchase external components.

“This new plant makes us a much more efficient and effective company,” Morales said, while unveiling a symbolic plaque at the building’s opening ceremony.

Harman designs and engineers connected products and solutions for global automakers, consumers, and enterprises. Its brands include AKG, Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL, Lexicon, Mark Levinson and Revel.

With reports from Mexico Industry and Cluster Industrial

