Thursday, September 14, 2023
 
Business
BusinessNews

Heineken to invest 8.7 billion pesos in new Yucatán plant

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Heineken unveiling
Executives from Heineken Mexico, Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro (center) and Yucatán Governor Mauricio Vila (second from left) attended the announcement of the 8.7 billion peso investment. (Economia Mexico/X)

Dutch brewer Heineken is to build a new beer production plant in Yucatán, with an investment of 8.7 billion pesos (US $510 million).

Construction is projected to begin in 2024, in the municipality of Kanasín, part of the Mérida metropolitan area. The factory will begin operations in early 2026 and is expected to generate 2,000 jobs, according to Guillaume Duverdier, CEO of Heineken Mexico.

Heineken GDL
Heineken already operates seven other breweries in Mexico, including this one in Guadalajara. (Heineken Mexico)

Duverdier explained that the plant will initially supply the Mexican domestic market with popular local brands, including Tecate, Sol, Dos Equis, Bohemia, Indio and Carta Blanca, and eventually hopes to export abroad.

He said that the location was chosen to bring the company’s products closer to consumers in southeastern Mexico, responding to the “solid growth potential” of the Mexican market.

It will be the company’s eighth plant in the country – adding to facilities in Orizaba, Monterrey, Tecate, Navojoa, Guadalajara, Toluca and Chihuahua – but the first in the southeast. The company already employs some 18,000 people in Mexico.

Kanasín was selected following a detailed feasibility study that evaluated local economies, security, connectivity and natural resource availability across the country, finding Yucatán to be the ideal location.

Heineken Mexico Guillaume Duverdier
Heineken Mexico chief Guillaume Duverdier said the new plant will primarily produce local brands for the Mexican market. (Heineken Mexico)

Heineken is one of several breweries turning their sights towards southern Mexico. In 2020, U.S.-based Constellation Brands was forced to walk away from a US $1.4 billion brewery already under construction in Mexicali and relocate the facility to Veracruz, after farmers in Baja California expressed concerns that the project would exacerbate water shortages in the drought-stricken region.

Heineken inaugurated its most recent Mexican plant five years ago in Meoqui, Chihuahua, with an investment of US $500 million. The company claims that the plant follows strong sustainability principles to minimize water usage, operating under a strict waste reduction policy and using sustainable energy sources.

Despite the relative abundance of water in southeastern Mexico, Heineken says that the new Yucatán plant will follow these same environmental principles, aiming to use just two liters of water per liter of product.

With reports from El Financiero and Expansión México

Have something to say? If you'd like to share your opinion or perspective on what you've just read, please consider sending a letter to the editor by visiting this page. Or if you'd prefer to engage with our community of readers, check out our social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn. We look forward to hearing from you!

Mexican pesos

Peso bounces back, gaining 3% on US dollar in a week

MND Staff -
After a decline last week, the peso has had a slight rebound in response to the latest U.S. inflation data.
Plane on the runway of a Mexican airport

US restores Mexico’s aviation safety rating to Category 1

MND Staff -
Mexican airlines will again be allowed to add new flights to the United States, over two years after being downgraded to Category 2.

7 award-winning boutique wineries you should know in Guanajuato

Lydia Carey -
Guanajuato is now home to many excellent wineries. Here’s a quick list of some of the area’s best wine experiences.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC