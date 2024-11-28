Wednesday, November 27, 2024
HomeBusiness
BusinessNorthern Border Zone

IMCO: These are Mexico’s most competitive cities in 2024

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
aerial view of city of Guaymas, Mexico
The port city of Guaymas, Sonora, won in its size category for, among other things, having the smallest gender income gap of 66 Mexican cities compared by IMCO. (Government of Guaymas)

Mexico’s northern region hosts some of the most thriving, and thus most competitive, cities in the nation to live and work, according to the 2024 Urban Competitiveness Index published by the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness (IMCO).

The Mexican NGO publishes the rankings annually.

An infographic in Spanish from the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness ranking 66 Mexican cities for competitiveness (meaning how appealing a place it is to live and work). Cities are divided uniquely among four categories based on the city's population size.
How all 66 cities ranked on IMCO’s list. (IMCO)

This year, Saltillo, Coahuila; Hermosillo, Sonora; La Paz, Baja California Sur; and Guaymas, Sonora – all located in the north of Mexico – won the overall top spot for competitiveness in 2024 in one of IMCO’s four city-size categories.

The size categories range from cities with 1 million residents to cities with populations of under 250,000.

The four top cities excelled in a long list of competitiveness indicators that included, among other things, innovation, education offerings, patent registration, economic diversification, growth dynamism, and the size of their mortgage market. 

Sonora was the only state with two cities in top spots. 

Every year, IMCO conducts the Urban Competitiveness Index (ICU) to assess the performance of and challenges faced by cities in Mexico.

The ICU evaluates 66 cities, which in total are home to over 62% of Mexico’s population. IMCO uses 35 indicators grouped into six sub-indices.

Young woman in a lab coat and scientific lab research equipment in her hands. She is wearing latex gloves and staring at the camera
A student at the Research Center for Food and Development, one of Hermosillo’s many research centers cited by IMCO. (CIAD)

Here’s a look at which cities won and why:

Cities with over 1 million residents: Saltillo, Coahuila 

Saltillo beat out 20 cities in its size category, including the nation’s capital, Mexico City.

Saltillo’s number one ranking is attributed to its low incidence of homicides and vehicle theft, its booming labor market and its having one of the highest rates of perceived security among residents.  

Key areas for improvement that IMCO cited for Saltillo included its low number of health personnel (it ranked No. 56 in this criteria out of all 66 cities competing), its wastewater treatment capacity, and its extent of educational coverage.

Runners-up just behind Saltillo were Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara.

Cities with over 500,000 residents: Hermosillo, Sonora 

Hermosillo ranked at the top of its category thanks to its solid labor market and its number of research centers relative to the size of the city’s economically active population.

IMCO also found Hermosillo to have the lowest percentage of households relying on water from external sources, such as water tanker trucks.

Key areas of opportunity for Hermosillo IMCO cited included increasing the construction of vertical housing and more sustainable water consumption.

Cities with between 250,000 and 500,000 residents: La Paz, Baja California Sur

La Paz won its size category in part due to having one of the highest monthly salaries for full-time employees and the highest number of research centers relative to the size of its economically active population. It also ranked high on rates of perceived security among residents and rates of hotel occupancy. 

However, La Paz still faces challenges, namely electricity generation costs and infant mortality: in both these categories, La Paz ranked No. 65 out of the 66 competing cities.

Cities with less than 250,000 residents: Guaymas, Sonora

The other Sonora municipality that topped its category, the port city of Guaymas won the top spot thanks to its number of research centers and its superior educational coverage for residents under 15, IMCO said. It also featured the smallest gender income gap.

Guaymas’ areas of opportunity, according to IMCO, included lowering its homicide rate and reducing the number of transport-related accidents in the city.

Mexico News Daily

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Illustration of two shipping containers hanging by cables in the air. The front of the container on stage left is painted with he flag of Mexico. The container on stage right is painted with the flag of the United States.

American Society: ‘Mexico has the most to lose’ in trade war with US 

MND Staff - 1
American Society of Mexico President Larry Rubin stressed that the U.S. and Mexico must find "common understanding" among their trade tensions.
A cargo ship filled with containers from Mexican exports in October

Mexican export revenue rises 11.2% in October says INEGI

MND Staff - 0
Mexico underlined it's importance to the U.S. economy as exports rose again last month.
A close-up of a tattered Mexico flag waving in the sky

HR Ratings changes Mexico’s rating from stable to negative

MND Staff - 1
The Mexican credit rating agency said it was basing its decision on what it called the "negative performance" of Mexico's industrial sector over the past year.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC