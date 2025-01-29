Wednesday, January 29, 2025
HomeBusiness
Business

Interior Minister: Job offer for repatriated Mexicans raised to 50,000

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
At a meeting with representatives of 70 companies on Tuesday, Interior Minister Rosa Icela Rodríguez recognized the cooperation of the business community in response to an
At a meeting with representatives of 70 companies on Tuesday, Interior Minister Rosa Icela Rodríguez recognized the cooperation of the business community in response to an "appeal to goodwill." (Rosa Icela Rodríguez/X)

Mexico’s private sector has stated its commitment to offering 50,000 jobs to Mexicans deported from the United States — 15,000 more jobs than originally proposed — following U.S. President Donald Trump’s promise of a “mass deportation” of migrants illegally residing in the U.S.

At a meeting with representatives of 70 companies on Tuesday, Interior Minister Rosa Icela Rodríguez recognized the cooperation of the business community in response to an “appeal to goodwill.” 

Companies affiliated with Mexico’s Business Coordinating Council (CCE), headed by Francisco Cervantes Díaz (center), initially committed to offering around 35,000 jobs to Mexicans deported from the United States.
Companies affiliated with Mexico’s Business Coordinating Council (CCE), headed by Francisco Cervantes Díaz (center), initially committed to offering around 35,000 jobs to Mexicans deported from the United States. (Rosa Icela Rodríguez/X)

Rodríguez explained that the private sector-supported hiring program will allow returning migrants to reintegrate into the labor market through the Labor Inclusion Program for Repatriated People, an initiative of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE).

“If at least one in every 20 establishments employed one new person, we could hire 50,000 people. That is equivalent to hiring a quarter of all repatriations that occured in 2024,” said Roberto Campa, head of corporate affairs at Femsa (the parent company of Oxxo), at the meeting.

According to a presentation given by President Sheinbaum on Tuesday, Mexico received 181,202 Mexican deportees in 2024. 

President of the CCE Francisco Cervantes Díaz said that the private sector must make their “greatest effort” to capitalize on the work experiences that repatriated Mexicans have had in various industries like manufacturing, agriculture and other sectors. 

Available jobs will be advertised in collaboration with the employment agency ManPower, the Labor and Social Welfare Ministry (STPS) and the National Employment System (SNE). Listings will be published on the SNE website starting Feb. 3, Díaz explained. After Feb. 10, they will update the list of vacancies every Monday.  

Francisco Cervantes, president of the CCE, said that the private sector must make their “greatest effort” to capitalize on the work experiences that repatriated Mexicans have had in the United States.
Francisco Cervantes, president of the CCE, said that the private sector must make their “greatest effort” to capitalize on the work experiences that repatriated Mexicans have had in the United States. (Rosa Icela Rodríguez/X)

Campa noted that this program is exclusively for Mexican citizens.

For the program to succeed, Díaz added that they need the support the the federal government, the STPS and local governments.

Alejandro Malagón Barragán, President of the Confederation of Industrial Chambers (Concamin), said that sectors with job postings include housing, construction, processed food and beverages and restaurants. 

Some of the businessmen who attended the meeting included Julio Carranza Bolívar, president of the Association of Mexican Banks (ABM), Juan José Sierra Álvarez, president of the Employers’ Confederation of Mexico (Coparmex) and Juan Pablo Molina, vice president of Labor Welfare of the National Agricultural Council (CNA), among others. 

President Claudia Sheinbaum’s government recently launched a “comprehensive program” for Mexicans deported during the second Trump administration.

The programcalled “México te abraza,” or “Mexico embraces you” — provides welfare support for deportees, registration with the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) and economic aid so that returning migrants “can return to their places of origin,” Sheinbaum said.

With reports from La Jornada and El Economista

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


Glass skyscraper corporate headquarters of Nestle with Nestle name and logo stenciled onto onto a marble monolith on the building.

Nestlé to invest US $1B over next 3 years in Mexico

MND Staff - 0
Nestlé will invest in expanding production capacity at existing facilities, as well as establish Mexico as an export hub.
Warehouse space in the Bajío region

Warehouse occupancy in Mexico’s central Bajío region up 51%

MND Staff - 0
Net absorption of warehouse space in el Bajío represented 28% of the national total in 2024, outpacing other industrial hubs like Mexico's central, northeast and northwest regions.
A women holding up a sign saying "young people building the future." Part of a Plan Mexico podcast.

MND Perspectives: An analysis of Sheinbaum’s Plan México

MND Podcasts - 0
Our subscriber-exclusive podcast discusses the future of the ambitious new "Plan México" vision of the future.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC