Industrial parks set to draw US $6B in 2025

Investment in industrial parks in Mexico is expected to reach US $6 billion in 2025, after the sector attracted over $5 billion in 2024, according to the president of the Mexican Association of Private Industrial Parks (AMPIP), Jorge Ávalos.

The investment is being driven by the expansion of national and international companies taking advantage of Mexico’s logistics capabilities, Ávalos said in a Banorte Norte Económico podcast.

“While Chinese companies have played a very important role in this phenomenon, companies from the United States are also returning their manufacturing operations from China to North American territory, which they call reshoring,” explained Ávalos.

According to Ávalos, in 2024, nearshoring accounted for approximately 59.2 million square feet of gross rentable area, which is 35% of rentable industrial space in Mexico.

New 900-million-dollar Natura Industrial Park breaks ground in Tijuana

Governor Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda attended a groundbreaking event for the 18.4-billion-peso (US $911 million) Natura Industrial Park in Tijuana, Baja California, across the border from San Diego, on Nov. 19.

The new project covers over 444 acres and will have 24 industrial warehouses, responding to the growing demand of the manufacturing sector. It is expected to generate 27,000 direct jobs.

En nuestro gobierno lo tenemos claro: el desarrollo económico no puede estar separado del bienestar social y ambiental como ocurría en el pasado. Hoy buscamos prosperidad compartida, con desarrollos como el Parque Industrial Natura que generará más de 27 mil empleos en una… pic.twitter.com/mTcITjaqqW — Marina del Pilar (@MarinadelPilar) November 19, 2024

“We are building not only an industrial park but a development engine that will position Baja California as a leader in industrial infrastructure and social welfare,” industry news site Cluster Industrial reported Marina del Pilar saying.

The governor also emphasized the economic leadership of the state, which has attracted $5.3 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI), according to Cluster Industrial.

Collaboration between the state and municipal governments has enhanced the business environment for companies by improving regulatory processes and digitalizing procedures, Cluster Industrial reported the mayor of Tijuana Ismael Burgueño Ruiz saying.

Meor to invest $1.5B in Mexico over 7 years

The Mexican industrial park developer Meor, founded in 2006, announced plans in September to invest $1.5 billion in parks over the next seven years. The company develops projects under the HubsPark brand.

"We seek to generate value not only for our investors but also for the communities where we operate, driving economic development and job creation," Meor's Finance Director Alberto Bessoudo told the news site Mexico Industry.

The company reported occupancy rates of above 96% and aims to close 2024 with a portfolio of around 2.6 million square feet of new constructions and 1 million square feet of leases.

The investment will be concentrated in three northern locations — Tijuana, Baja California, Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, and Monterrey, Nuevo León. However, the company sees potential for growth in other regions in the north of the country, as well as Mexico City.

With reports from Datoz, Cluster Industrial, Mexico Industry and Milenio