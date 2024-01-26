IT services firm KIO to open second data center in Nuevo León

KIO, a United States-owned provider of IT infrastructure services, has announced it will build a second data center in Nuevo León.

The company announced its “thrilling” 2024 expansion plans in a statement posted to its website, revealing that it has acquired a 14,000-square-meter site in the Asia Pacific Park in Pesquería for its second Nuevo León data center.

Pesquería, a municipality about 40 kilometers northeast of Monterrey, is home to the Mexican operations of companies such as South Korean automaker Kia and Argentine steelmaker Ternium.

KIO, founded in 2002 with 100% Mexican capital but sold to Miami-based private equity firm I Squared Capital in 2021, said that its second Nuevo León data center “will initially feature two 1,200 m2 Data Halls with enough energy to supply 2 MW of energy in its first phase.”

The facility will have “a growth capacity of up to 8 MW, with plans to expand to eight halls in a later phase,” the company said without citing any investment amount.

It will be known as KIO MTY2 in acknowledged that it is the company’s second data center in the Monterrey area. KIO MTY1 is located in San Pedro Garza García, an affluent municipality immediately west of the state capital.

KIO MTY2 “will offer robust connectivity with triple-route redundancy for carrier connections,” said Santiago Suinaga, CEO of KIO Data Centers.

“Our focus is also on proximity to the North American market, attracting clients and sectors needing specific connectivity with U.S.-based companies,” he said.

KIO also announced that it is on track to complete construction of its second data center in Querétaro this year. The company is also planning a third data center at the El Marqués Industrial park, located in the municipality of El Marqués, located immediately east of Querétaro city.

Construction of KIO QRO2, as the second Querétaro facility is called, is “a major leap forward for both us and our clients,” Suinaga said. “We’re growing stronger every day.”

KIO said that its Querétaro “mega-campus” of “three interconnected data centers” – in which it is investing hundreds of millions of dollars – will offer “enhanced connectivity and high availability for clients needing extra space for growth or new ventures across various sectors.”

The company has 13 “core data centers” in Mexico, Colombia, Panama, Guatemala, the Dominican Republic, and Spain. In addition to Querétaro and Nuevo León, KIO has data centers in Mexico City, México state, Sonora and Yucatán.

The company says on its website that its data centers have “the highest security, availability and density in the region to administer and monitor public, private and hybrid Cloud services, cybersecurity, business applications, automation and artificial intelligence.”

In its statement announcing the new Nuevo León data center, KIO said that over 1,000 clients from a range of sectors including telecommunications, banking, media and retail have used its services.

Mexico News Daily