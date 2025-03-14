Mabe announces investment of nearly US $670M in Mexico

Mexican multinational home appliance company Mabe will invest US $668 million in Mexico between 2025 and 2027 to refurbish and expand its 15 factories in the country.

Thursday’s investment announcement came during President Claudia Sheinbaum’s daily press conference. Sheinbaum thanked Mabe for its confidence at a time when Mexico is facing U.S. tariffs.

Mabe’s General Director of Corporate Affairs Pablo Moreno said the company, which designs, produces and distributes home appliances to more than 70 countries, is committed to Mexico.

“We are convinced that Mabe’s growth is Mexico’s growth,” Moreno said. “We will continue to innovate and invest for the country, for its talent and for its industrial capacity.”

With this latest addition, Mabe will have invested US $1.1 billion in Mexico since 2023.

Moreno said the investment will “not only strengthen Mabe’s innovation, design and product development capabilities, but will also boost the national economy, while also generating opportunities and consolidating the national supply [of home appliances].”

“Our objective is clear,” Moreno said, “to keep Mexico as a global reference in household appliances … by investing in technology, sustainable processes and our employees. … because we believe in Mexico’s potential. We believe strongly not just in our products, but also the potential of Mexico and its skilled labor force.”

Mabe’s announcement came as Mexico weighs a response to U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, which went into effect Wednesday. The government plans to respond after April 2, when a wider range of tariffs on Mexican products could go into effect.

Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard said that Mabe’s investment will be maintained with or without tariffs, even as the company is a significant exporter of appliances to the United States.

Mabe boasts a strong presence in the North American market, primarily refrigerators, gas and electric ranges, and dryers. It also has manufacturing investments in the U.S. and Canada, a legacy of a strategic alliance with General Electric that lasted from 1987 through 2016.

Ebrard said Mabe’s investment falls neatly within Sheinbaum’s ambitious Plan México, whose goals include making Mexico the 10th-largest economy in the world, reducing reliance on imports from China and other Asian countries and creating 1.5 million new jobs.

“This investment is not only pivotal for creating jobs but also for industrial development, illustrating Mabe’s commitment to the national economy,” Ebrard said.

Ebrard also highlighted the strategic approach of increasing local production and reducing reliance on imports from Asia.

