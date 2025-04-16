Mercado Libre to create 10,100 new jobs in Mexico this year

Latin American e-commerce giant Mercado Libre will create 10,100 jobs in Mexico this year, bringing its total workforce to 35,800 employees, the company’s Chief People Officer Sebastián Fernández Silva announced on Tuesday.

The news follows a March announcement from Mercado Libre that it plans to invest US $3.4 billion in Mexico this year.

“With the goal of continuing to expand our business, this year we will create 28,000 new jobs and invest US $13.2 billion in the (Latin American) region, 36% more than in 2024,” said Fernández.

This will bring the total number of employees in the region to around 112,000. Most new jobs will be in logistics, with 21,700 new positions, and technology with 3,300 jobs.

The workforce growth “will allow us to continue expanding our logistics network to make shipments faster and cheaper,” Fernández said. “It also allows us to continue developing what we do with technology and products to continue revolutionizing the way people buy, advertise, sell, pay, finance, and ship throughout the region.”

Mercado Libre claims to be the main source of income for 1.8 million families across Latin America and supports an estimated 234,000 indirect jobs in the countries where it operates.

The Uruguay-based tech company was founded in Argentina in 1999 and has grown to become a major e-commerce power in Latin America, competing with the likes of Amazon.

The company operates in 18 countries and posted record revenue and profits last year, with a net turnover of $21 billion and a gross sales volume of over $51.5 billion. It has grown at an annual rate of 30% for more than two decades.

According to Fernández, Mercado Libre will continue to hire new staff even as it incorporates artificial intelligence and other digital technologies into its operations. He said that robots are not replacing people but instead are helping to eliminate physically strenuous tasks for employees.

The company says it is committed to hiring a diverse workforce. Mercado Libre’s workforce is made up of around 46% women, with a 28% female C-suite level. The average age of its employees is 30 years old.

Almost half of Mercado Libre’s 2025 investments will be spent in Brazil, around $6.2 billion, with the creation of 13,800 new jobs. Brazil is the company’s largest market, contributing about 55% of its revenue.

In addition, 2,300 jobs will be created in Argentina, 900 in Chile, 800 in Colombia and 60 in Uruguay.

With reports from Amexi, El Financiero and Forbes México