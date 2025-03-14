Friday, March 14, 2025
HomeBusiness
Business

Mexican peso hits a 4-month high at less than 20 to the dollar

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Image of US currency bills of various denominations in a pile around a single Mexican peso coin, which hit a a 4-month high on Friday
Despite tariff uncertainty, the peso hasn't been this strong since November. (Shutterstock)

The Mexican peso appreciated against the US dollar for a fourth consecutive day on Friday to dip well below 20 to the greenback.

The peso strengthened to 19.84 to the dollar on Friday morning, before weakening slightly to trade at 19.88 to the greenback at 12 p.m. Mexico City time, according to Yahoo Finance.

The last time the peso was stronger was in November.

Compared to its Bank of Mexico closing rate of 20.09 to the dollar on Thursday, the peso appreciated 1.3% to reach 19.84.

The peso has appreciated around 2.5% since closing at 20.36 to the dollar on Monday.

The Monex financial group attributed the strengthening of the peso on Friday morning to the recent Mexico-related comments made by United States officials.

Mexico City bank window with a currency table showing the exchange rate between the US dollar and the Euro, both selling for over 20 pesos per dollar and Euro
The peso appreciated 1.3% against its Thursday closing rate to reach 19.84 to the dollar on Friday. (Daniel Augusto/Cuartoscuro)

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Thursday that Mexico and the United Kingdom were “pragmatic and thoughtful” in their response to the United States’ steel and aluminum tariffs that took effect on Wednesday. Unlike Canada and the European Union, Mexico and the U.K. refrained from immediately announcing retaliatory measures.

President Claudia Sheinbaum and Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard said that Mexico will wait until the United States implements reciprocal tariffs early next month before determining any retaliation.

Lutnick said the way in which the United States deals with Mexico and the U.K. on trade issues will be “better” as a result of their restraint.

For his part, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Thursday that the Mexican government has taken “very strong measures that we’ve never seen in the past” against cartels and illegal immigration to the United States.

He also said that “we’ve seen a level of cooperation from Mexican authorities that we’ve never seen in the past,” although he added that “it’s not enough” and “we have to do more.”

United States President Donald Trump has used tariffs to pressure Mexico to do more to stem the flow of drugs and migrants to the U.S.

Monex said the remarks of United States officials — it didn’t specify which ones — “mitigated part of the nervousness” surrounding the Mexican peso.

Marco Rubio
Remarks by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio were credited with having a stabilizing effect on the peso. (Michael Vadon/Flickr)

The strengthening of the peso this week comes after the currency depreciated to 21 to the dollar on March 4, the date the United States imposed 25% tariffs on all imports from Mexico and most imports from Canada due to what the White House said was the two countries’ failure to take adequate action against “the influx of lethal drugs” to the U.S.

Most of the tariffs were lifted two days later, giving the peso an immediate boost.

While the peso’s four-day streak of gains this week puts it in its strongest position in four months, the currency remains much weaker than the 16.30 to the dollar level it reached last April.

With reports from El Economista 

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Close up images of Mexican peso bills of various denominations along with a US five dollar bill

Peso posts best rate against US dollar so far in 2025

MND Staff - 0
At its peak strength of 20.05 to the U.S. dollar Thursday morning, the peso reached a 0.6% appreciation compared to its closing position of 20.18 on Wednesday.
Facade of the entrance to a Walmart store in Mexico.

Walmart México to invest US $123M throughout state of Tamaulipas

MND Staff - 0
Walmart México already has invested in 77 stores and clubs in the state that provide a total of 3,800 permanent direct jobs, according to the company.
Mexico exported 258,952 light vehicles in February 2025, a 9.2% decrease compared to the 285,330 units it shipped abroad in February 2024.

Mexico’s auto exports fall for third straight month

MND Staff - 0
In the first two months of 2025, light-vehicle exports from Mexico are down 11.4% as the auto sector tries to tip-toe around tariffs.

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC