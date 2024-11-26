Tuesday, November 26, 2024
HomeBusiness
Business

HR Ratings changes Mexico’s rating from stable to negative

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
A close-up of a tattered Mexico flag waving in the sky
The credit rating agency said that one factor in its downgrade in Mexico's economic outlook was a slower-than-expected reduction in the fiscal deficit for 2025, (Cuartoscuro)

HR Ratings has become the second agency to downgrade Mexico’s economic outlook in November. The Mexican ratings agency changed its outlook for Mexico’s sovereign rating from stable to negative on Monday. 

 “The change in the outlook from stable to negative is the result of the deterioration in our estimates of economic growth in 2024 and 2025 for Mexico, as well as our expectation of a slower reduction in the fiscal deficit for 2025, compared to that estimated by the Finance Ministry, which could put pressure on net debt as a proportion of Gross Domestic Product (GDP),” said HR Ratings in a press release. 

An HR Ratings sign
The ratings agency’s predicted economic outlook is for Mexico is now 1.4% growth to GDP in 2024 and 1.1% growth in 2025, both significantly lower than Mexico’s own predictions of 2.1% and 2.3%, respectively. (HR Ratings)

The rating agency expects economic growth in Mexico of 1.4% in 2024 and 1.1% in 2025, lower than the Finance Ministry’s forecast of 2.1% and 2.3%, respectively.

 HR cited the industrial sector’s negative performance over the last year as a reason for the downgrade, “especially due to the lower dynamism of the construction sector, in addition to a slowdown in the manufacturing sector and lower external demand.” 

Although Mexico aims to reduce its fiscal deficit in 2025, it is difficult to maintain low capital expenditure in the long term without negative consequences for economic performance, said HR. The agency also stressed the potentially negative impact that the coming change in U.S. political leadership could have on Mexico’s trade. 

President-elect Donald Trump will take office in the United States in January 2025.

The New York-based credit rating agency Moody’s Ratings recently downgraded its Mexico outlook from stable to negative but maintained the country’s long-term ratings at the second lowest investment grade level. It said the decision was “driven by our view of a weakening in the policymaking and institutional settings that risks undermining fiscal and economic outcomes.”

Mexico’s Finance Ministry: growth outlook ‘positive’

The Finance Ministry responded to HR’s downgrade in a press release

“The growth outlook for Mexico is positive, given that supply shocks have started to decrease, and industrial production has shown greater dynamism during the second half of the year,” it stated. 

 “Our growth forecast, presented in the Economic Package for 2025, remains between 2% and 3%, supported by the strength of domestic demand, the support of social programs and investment in strategic sectors,” the ministry added. 

It also said that the U.S. continues to be Mexico’s main trading partner and highlighted the importance of the USMCA free trade agreement. 

“Mexico has the necessary fiscal buffers to mitigate possible adverse scenarios in the global environment,” the ministry stressed. 

Eight rating agencies that evaluate Mexico’s debt have maintained Mexico’s sovereign debt rating in 2024, the press release stated, which is “a reflection of the confidence in the country’s macroeconomic stability.”

With reports from Expansion, Forbes and El Universal

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
John Deere sign

John Deere confirms US $55M investment in Mexico plant despite Trump’s threats

MND Staff - 0
Local media reports that the new plant will be located in the northern state of Nuevo León.
transpeninsular train

MND Deep Dive: Mexico’s transpeninsular train

MND Podcasts - 4
Will Mexico's ambitious new Panama canal alternative bring promised prosperity? Our subscriber-only podcast has the details.
A carnicería displays meat cuts and prices

Declining inflation fails to bring relief for food prices

MND Staff - 1
While fruit and vegetable prices rose to over 18% in early November, overall inflation is trending down.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC