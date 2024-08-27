Tuesday, August 27, 2024
HomeBusiness
Business

Mexico on track to become world’s No. 1 EV exporter to US in 2024

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Red cars in the air on a robotic assembly line in Mexico
Mexico shipped EVs worth US $3.127 billion to its northern neighbor in the first six months of the year. (IM Imagery/Shutterstock)

Mexico could become the top electric vehicle (EV) exporter to the United States in 2024 after EV shipments surged in the first half of the year, along with revenues.

U.S. Department of Commerce data shows that Mexico shipped EVs worth US $3.127 billion to its northern neighbor in the first six months of the year, an impressive 172% increase in EV export revenue compared to $1.15 billion in the same period of 2023.

BYD executives in suits holding a thick red ribbon they just cut as part of a showroom-opening ceremony
Chinese electric automaker BYD opened its first showrooms in Mexico just over a year ago, but it already has its eye on building plants here as well, a factor that could solidify Mexico’s position as a top revenue generator in the EV market in years to come. (BYD)

Mexico ranked as the second biggest EV exporter to the world’s largest economy between January and June, behind only Germany.

German EV exports to the U.S. increased by a comparatively meager 7.8% in annual terms to reach $3.213 billion, or just $86 million more than Mexico’s revenue.

South Korea was the third biggest EV exporter to the U.S. in the first six months of the year, followed by Japan and Belgium.

The United States imported EVs worth a total of $11.95 billion in the period, a 36.1% year-over-year increase.

If Mexico maintains its strong EV export growth in the second half of 2024 it could finish the year as the top external supplier of electric vehicles to the United States. That would be an additional feather in the cap for Mexico, which dethroned China to become the largest overall exporter to the U.S. in 2023.

Among the automakers that make EVs in Mexico are Audi, BMW and General Motors.

 

Foreign automakers with plants in Mexico benefit from the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the free trade pact that superseded NAFTA in 2020.

Tesla and BYD — the world’s two top electric vehicle manufacturers — have announced plans to open plants here, but it is unclear when they might open.

Mexico’s EV exports increased more than 18,000% (yes, really!) in just 4 years  

United States data shows that the value of EVs exported to the U.S. from Mexico in 2019 was just $21 million.

Revenue increased slightly to $25 million in 2020 — when the COVID pandemic disrupted auto production — before skyrocketing to $1.732 billion in 2021, a jump of 6,828% in just one year.

The value of Mexico’s EV exports rose to $2.346 billion in 2022, a 35% year-over-year increase, before surging to $3.811 billion in 2023, an annual gain of 62%.

The increase in Mexico’s EV revenue between 2019 and 2023 was a whopping 18,047%.

If the value of Mexico’s EV exports to the U.S. in the second half of 2024 matches that of the first half, revenue will be $6.254 billion.

That figure would represent an increase of almost 30,000% compared to 2019.

The numbers could be even more impressive – and mind-boggling – in the years ahead.

With reports from El Economista 

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
The value of exports in the first seven months of the year rose to $354.17 billion, a 4.3% increase compared to the same period of 2023.

Mexico’s exports on track to break US $600B in 2024

MND Staff - 0
Mexico's auto industry accounts for almost one-third of Mexico's total export revenue so far this year.
AmSoc Binational Convention

Next week’s American Society of Mexico summit to cover nearshoring, energy policy and more

MND Staff - 1
Join some of the leading figures in U.S. and Mexican business and politics in Mexico City, as they discuss the future of the two countries' relationship.
A BYD electric vehicle

BYD weighs 3 states for electric vehicle plant

MND Staff - 0
The Chinese company is considering three states for its EV plant in Mexico and plans to choose a location by the end of the year.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC