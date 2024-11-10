Sunday, November 10, 2024
MND Deep Dive: The impact of Chinese investment in Mexico

BYD nearshoring
What does potential new investment from China mean for Mexico? We look at the details - plus wider nearshoring trends in Mexico. (BYD)

What does the potential new nearshoring investment from China mean for the future of the Mexican economy, and what will it bring to the country?

As Chinese companies continue to make announcements on investment in Mexico, we dive deeper into the topic. What is motivating these large investment announcements?  Will they actually come to fruition? Are the good for Mexico? What do they mean for the USMCA, U.S. tariffs, and the auto industry in the country?

More importantly: Is there any substance to repeated claims that the largest electric car company in the world, Chinese giant BYD, is going to build a plant in Mexico?

MND Deep Dive: Chinese investment in Mexico

This podcast was produced using AI tools. All information collected and discussed in this episode was investigated, written and edited by human journalists. Compiled from Mexico News Daily articles by Travis Bembenek, Thomas Buckley, Felicity Bradstock and Peter Davies. Edited by Kate Bohné, Michelle Aguilar, Caitlin Cooper, Rose Eglhoff and Chris Havler-Barrett. Podcast produced by Chris Havler-Barrett.

