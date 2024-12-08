Sunday, December 8, 2024
MND Deep Dive: Querétaro’s data center boom

On this week’s edition of the Mexico News Daily Deep Dive podcast, we look at the factors driving investment in a slew of new, state-of-the-art data centers in the central state of Querétaro.

With natural resources in the area at such a premium, how are these giant data centers solving their demands for water? Will the construction of these new tech hubs help local communities, or harm them? What can we expect in the Querétaro region in the near future? We also take a look at why Querétaro is the ideal place for data centers and what exactly it is that attracts global corporations to this area of Mexico.

This podcast was produced using AI tools. All information collected and discussed in this episode was investigated, written and edited by human journalists. Compiled from Mexico News Daily articles by Travis Bembenek, Thomas Buckley, Andy Altman-Ohr and Peter Davies. Edited by Rose Eglhoff, Caitlin Cooper and Kate Bohné. Podcast produced by Chris Havler-Barrett. 

A person using their smartphone to pay

I don’t want to, but someone else please start these businesses in Mexico!

Sarah DeVries - 14
Please, Elon, if you're reading this, we need you.

Mexico announces US $1.6B investment to modernize 6 major maritime ports

MND Staff - 1
The infrastructure upgrades are designed to spur the growth of 10 industrial corridors across the country.
Mexican pesos and US dollars

Peso recovers from Trump tariff threats as US dollar weakens

MND Staff - 0
The peso's value against the dollar is on its third day of steady increases.

