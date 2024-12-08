On this week’s edition of the Mexico News Daily Deep Dive podcast, we look at the factors driving investment in a slew of new, state-of-the-art data centers in the central state of Querétaro.

With natural resources in the area at such a premium, how are these giant data centers solving their demands for water? Will the construction of these new tech hubs help local communities, or harm them? What can we expect in the Querétaro region in the near future? We also take a look at why Querétaro is the ideal place for data centers and what exactly it is that attracts global corporations to this area of Mexico.

MND Deep Dive: Querétaro's data center boom

This podcast was produced using AI tools. All information collected and discussed in this episode was investigated, written and edited by human journalists. Compiled from Mexico News Daily articles by Travis Bembenek, Thomas Buckley, Andy Altman-Ohr and Peter Davies. Edited by Rose Eglhoff, Caitlin Cooper and Kate Bohné. Podcast produced by Chris Havler-Barrett.