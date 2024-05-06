Monday, May 6, 2024
Mother’s Day celebrations expected to generate 80B pesos in Mexico

Families gather in a restaurant to celebrate Mother's Day in Mexico, in 2022.
Families gather in a Polanco restaurant to celebrate Mother's Day, in 2022. (Mario Jasso/Cuartoscuro)

Mexico will celebrate Día de las Madres (Mother’s Day) on Friday, and the holiday is expected to generate a surge of revenue — 80 billion pesos, according to Octavio de la Torre, president of the Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Concanaco Servytur). The figure represents a 13% increase compared to last year, he said.

The anticipated spending is similar to that seen on Día del Niño or Children’s Day on April 30, which De la Torre said resulted in a 14% increase in economic revenue.

De la Torre said that there is continuous work to improve Mexico’s economic development and acknowledged the important role of mothers in society and in the economy. “With their effort, work and daily dedication, mothers contribute to the education of better children, comprehensive families, productive businesses and a more prosperous society,” he said.

In Mexico City alone, Mayor Martí Batres anticipates revenue of 3.5 billion pesos for Mother’s Day. In a press conference, Batres told reporters that compared to last year, this figure is 25% higher, representing an increase of 728 million pesos.

A survey by the Federal Consumer Protection Office (Profeco) found that 76.7% of participants will celebrate on May 10. Of those who will celebrate, 32% will organize or attend a party or gathering with friends and family while 30% will have breakfast, lunch or dinner at a restaurant. In addition to dining out, the most popular gifts among respondents included flowers, clothing and shoes. Estimated expenditures ranged from 751 to 1,000 pesos (US $44 to $59).

Mexican mothers in the workforce

Woman kissing a school-age child on the forehead
A Tijuana mom kisses her daughter goodbye on the first day of classes. Balancing expectations related to work and motherhood can be complicated for Mexican mothers.  (Cuartoscuro)

The role of women in Mexican society has gone beyond the household and into the workforce. According to the latest data from the National Occupation and Employment Survey (ENOE), carried out by INEGI in 2023, more than 70% of women in the workforce are mothers.

“Traditionally, a mother’s work has focused on household chores, but in recent years their participation in economic activities has also been recognized,” he noted.

Last year, on Mother’s Day, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) reported that as of Q2 of 2022, 56 million women aged 12 and older resided in Mexico. Of them, 67% (38 million) were mothers, of which 11% were single and 89% were married. Seven out of 10 single mothers were economically active.

Despite the growing incorporation of mothers into the workforce, many face a daily struggle to make working hours compatible with motherhood. According to Dr. Luz María Velázquez, professor at the Monterrey Institute of Technology, working mothers have become a symbol of strength but they shouldn’t be idealized.

“We should not idealize this figure of the mother who endures everything,” she remarked.

With reports from Forbes México and Excélsior

