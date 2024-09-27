Oracle to bring hyperscale cloud region to Nuevo León

U.S. information technology giant Oracle plans to invest in northern Mexico, bringing a hyperscale cloud region to Nuevo León, the state’s governor Samuel García announced Tuesday in a video posted to his account on the social media platform X.

The video was recorded at Oracle’s offices in Austin, Texas, where the Nuevo León governor is attending an electromobility event. In the video, he’s flanked by two Oracle executives.

García said further details about the investment will be announced in the coming weeks. The move, he said, seeks to enhance Nuevo León’s national leadership in technology, data and artificial intelligence (AI).

Oracle’s Public Sector Sales Director Fernando Irure said that Oracle is “very pleased” to strengthen its ties with Nuevo León.

“Having a cloud region in a city is very relevant at a technological and global level. We are sure that it will greatly help the technological development of the state,” Irure said.

The newspaper El Universal reported that García and Oracle’s executives discussed collaborating on teacher training, small- and medium-sized businesses and startups.

On that same trip, García met with executives from Silicon Labs, a publicly traded semiconductor and technology company based in Austin specializing in integrated circuits, microcontrollers and wireless communication technologies. Founded in 1966, Silicon Labs has been a pioneer in wireless connectivity for the Internet of Things.

In a video shared on X, García showed samples of Silicon Labs’ semiconductors while touring the company’s facilities.

“These semiconductor chips are used in cars, refrigerators, cellphones and more,” Garcia said. “We are here today to explore ways to bring this industry to Nuevo León.”

Among Mexico’s 32 federal entities, Nuevo León is set to be the third biggest recipient of planned FDI announced by companies in the first six months of 2024, accounting for an estimated US $4.12 billion, or 9% of the total announced investment in Mexico this year.

Nuevo León’s ability to attract FDI is due in part to the efforts of Gov. García, who has made attracting nearshoring companies a major priority.

A study by the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness (IMCO) and the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom (FNF), showed that Nuevo León is among the best-prepared states in Mexico to accommodate nearshoring, along with Aguascalientes and Coahuila.

