Wednesday, July 31, 2024
HomeBusiness
Business

Quintana Roo’s economy booms, seeing over 20% annual GDP growth in Q1

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Beach in Quintana Roo
Quintana Roo is known as a tourist magnet, but it was another economic sector that pushed GDP growth in the state in the first quarter. (Mara Lezama/X)

The Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo easily recorded the highest economic growth among Mexico’s 32 federal entities in the first quarter of 2024, with GDP increasing more than 20% on an annual basis.

Data published by the national statistics agency INEGI on Monday shows that 25 entities recorded annual growth in the first quarter of the year, while the economies of six states contracted. The economy of Baja California was stagnant, with GDP unchanged in annual percentage terms.

Map showing annual GDP growth by state in Mexico in Q1 2024
This map shows the annual GDP growth by state in Q1 2024. Six states saw a contraction in economic growth, 25 saw growth and one was stagnant. (México ¿cómo vamos?)

The national economy grew 1.6% annually in the first three months of the year.

Secondary sector drives growth in Quintana Roo 

Annual data shows that the Quintana Roo economy expanded 20.1% in the first quarter of 2024.

The state’s primary sector recorded growth of 3.4%, while the tertiary sector — which includes Quintana Roo’s large tourism industry — expanded 5.5%.

Quintana Roo’s secondary sector, which includes manufacturing and construction, grew a whopping 125.6% compared to the first three months of 2023.

Maya Train construction in Quintana Roo
The secondary sector, including manufacturing and construction, led growth in both Quintana Roo and Campeche in the first quarter. (Cuartoscuro)

The state’s economy has benefited from the construction of large infrastructure projects, including the US $20 billion Maya Train railroad, as well as urban projects in cities such as Cancún and Playa del Carmen.

Governor Mara Lezama celebrated Quintana Roo’s position at the top of Mexico’s economic growth rankings in a video posted to social media.

The INEGI data “positions us as the leading state in economic growth in the entire country,” she said.

“… We continue to work so that all this [growth] is reflected in the social wellbeing of every family in Quintana Roo. [We want] prosperity, but shared prosperity,” said the Morena party governor.

The Quintana Roo economy also performed well in 2023, growing 12% in annual terms.

Which other states recorded strong economic growth in Q1?

Campeche, another state that has benefited from the construction of the Maya Train railroad, recorded the second highest economic growth among Mexico’s 32 federal entities in the first quarter of the year.

The state’s economy grew 5.8% in annual terms between January and March, according to INEGI. Campeche’s secondary sector expanded 89.8% annually in the first quarter of the year.

Maya Train station in Campeche
Campeche, like Quintana Roo, has seen explosive growth in the secondary sector in part because of construction of the Maya Train. (Cuartoscuro)

Ranking third to 10th for overall economic growth in the first quarter were:

  • Durango: annual growth of 5.3%
  • Baja California Sur: 4.7%
  • Hidalgo: 3.9%
  • Sinaloa: 3.9%
  • Yucatán: 3.9%
  • Puebla: 3.4%
  • Veracruz: 2.8%
  • San Luis Potosí: 2.7%

Guanajuato, México state and Nuevo León all recorded growth above 2%, while the economies of seven states – Querétaro, Sonora, Oaxaca, Morelos, Tamaulipas, Tlaxcala and Aguascalientes – expanded by 1.1%-1.9%.

Nayarit recorded annual growth of 0.4% in the first quarter, while the economies of Michoacán and Mexico City expanded by 0.2%.

Which states recorded economic contractions in Q1? 

While the economy of Baja California was stagnant with annual growth of 0.0%, the economies of six states went backwards.

Coahuila recorded the biggest contraction, with GDP declining 3.1% in the northern border state.

The other states that recorded annual economic contractions in the first quarter of 2024 were:

  • Tabasco: -1.7%
  • Zacatecas: -0.8%
  • Guerrero: -0.7%
  • Jalisco: -0.6%
  • Chihuahua: -0.2%

With reports from La Jornada Maya and Excélsior 

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
A Mexican flag waves in front of churches in Mexico City

Second quarter shows lackluster economic growth in Mexico

MND Staff - 1
According to one analyst, the latest data indicates Mexico's GDP growth in 2024 won't be above 1.5%, which is below current economic forecasts.
The crimes that most commonly affected companies over the past 12 months were physical attacks and muggings of employees; attacks on vehicles transporting goods; and cyber extortion.

Survey: 6 in 10 companies in Mexico report being affected by crime

MND Staff - 2
In better news, nearly 40% of businesses surveyed by the American Chamber of Commerce consider themselves to be safer than the year before.
Foton's new plant will employ a workforce of 115 people and will produce 1,000 pick-up models per month.

Chinese truck manufacturer Foton to build US $100M plant in Jalisco

MND Staff - 1
Foton Motor, headquartered in Beijing, said its long-term plans include the production of electric vehicles for the North American market.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC