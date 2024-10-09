Wednesday, October 9, 2024
HomeBusiness
Business

Sheinbaum administration outlines 10 priorities for Mexico’s auto industry

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Altagracia Gómez, the president's business advisor, is mainly focused on capacity building and supporting small and medium-sized businesses within the sector. “We want the young people working for your company to be properly trained,” Gómez stressed. 
Altagracia Gómez, the president's business advisor, is mainly focused on capacity building and supporting small and medium-sized businesses within the sector. “We want the young people working for your company to be properly trained,” Gómez stressed. (@inaoficialmx/X)

Claudia Sheinbaum’s administration will support initiatives to boost the automotive industry in Mexico, according to an announcement by Altagracia Gómez, head of the Business Advisory Council.  

“In the past weeks and months, we have been working with 13 companies in Mexico to outline 10 goals together,” Gómez said during the 2024 International Conference of the Mexican Automotive Industry (CIIAM), organized by the National Auto Parts Industry (INA).

The 2024 International Conference of the Mexican Automotive Industry (CIIAM), organized by the National Auto Parts Industry (INA), took place Oct. 7-8 in Mexico City.
The 2024 International Conference of the Mexican Automotive Industry (CIIAM), organized by the National Auto Parts Industry (INA), took place Oct. 7-8 in Mexico City. (@inaoficialmx/X)

Gómez, who serves as an intermediary between the business sector and the government, said that these priorities are mainly focused on capacity building and supporting small and medium-sized businesses.

Some of the priorities include developing the local supply chain, elevating the quality of domestically sourced materials, financing for suppliers and technical education programs to help young people transition from school into the automotive workforce. 

“We want the young people working for your company to be properly trained,” Gómez stressed.  

Her goals also include creating more patents, transitioning to higher value-added manufacturing, digitalizing procedures and permits and seeking unspecified “changes” in trade policy, if needed. 

Volkswagen factory workers in Puebla, Mexico assembling a white car frame on an assembly line
Support for technical education programs to help young people transition from school into the automotive workforce is one of 10 government priorities for Mexico’s auto industry. (Volkswagen de México)

“We want to understand whether there are issues with trade policies, such as tariffs, or temporary imports of finished products, particularly regarding certain tariffs on both finished products and raw materials,” Gómez explained. 

These priorities will inform public policies that aim to boost innovation within the sector and promote sustainable practices, energy efficiency and water reuse. 

“We want to know the things that you’re doing; we want to know what we can replicate throughout the industry and what we should do to design a general policy of best practices,” Gómez said.

The last goal is to outline the government’s commitments to the industry to “align interests.”

“We know that the government can’t solve everything,” Gómez said, “but it is important to understand our role as well as other participating parties’ roles.” 

For Gómez, these 10 goals are “commendable” and seek a “long term vision for the country.” She stressed that the goal is to achieve “shared prosperity,” where businesses, government and society all contribute.

The Mexican automotive industry is a thriving sector, with exports accounting for almost one-third of total export revenue so far in 2024. According to official data, more than 300,000 light vehicles were manufactured in Mexico in July, a 2.7% increase compared to the same month of 2023 and the highest total for July in seven years.

With reports from Imagen Radio

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Benjamin Ting, senior vice president at Foxconn on a stage giving a speech wearing a headset microphone.

Foxconn says it will build huge Nvidia ‘superchip’ plant in Guadalajara

MND Staff - 1
Senior Foxconn executives revealed the plan at the company's annual tech day in Taipei, announcing that the plant would assemble high-demand chips for Nvidia.
10 people in suits posing for a photo for a photo holding shovels while standing under two bucket loaders whose cranes are bent into something resembling a heart shape.

Makino invests US $21M in Querétaro tech innovation center

MND Staff - 0
Makino, one of the world’s leading companies in advanced manufacturing technology, aims to become an "iconic" presence in Querétaro, its officials said.
Trump at a rally in Butler, PA on Oct. 6, 2024

Trump threatens 200% tariff on all cars imported from Mexico

MND Staff - 14
Trump's most recent comments indicate that the tariffs would extend beyond Chinese vehicles to include all vehicles imported from Mexico.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC