Saturday, May 3, 2025
HomeBusiness
BusinessNearshoring in MexicoNorthern Border Zone

Unilever announces US $1.5B investment to complete Nuevo León factory and expand Mexico operations

MND Staff
By MND Staff
1
A Unilever logo at the entrance of an office
The investment is expected to generate roughly 1,200 new jobs in coming years. (Shutterstock)

British consumer goods company Unilever will invest $30 billion pesos (US $1.5 billion) in Mexico over the next three years to increase production capacity.

Mexico’s Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard made the announcement during President Claudia Sheinbaum’s Friday morning press conference.

“It’s important to recognize that these investment announcements are being made in an uncertain economic environment,” Ebrard said. “So beyond the [monetary] value, the fact that companies are investing in Mexico means they see a positive and promising future for Mexico.”

The Unilever investment includes an additional 8 billion pesos (US $407 million) to complete a new factory in the northern state of Nuevo León. The company set aside US $400 million in 2023 to start building the factory.

The factory will be located in the municipality of Salinas Victoria, Nuevo León, about 38 kilometers north of Monterrey. It will produce beauty products and personal care items by its brand leaders Dove, Rexona and Sedal, according to Willem Uijen, Unilever’s chief supply chain and operations officer.

Uijen said the London-based company maintains a long-term commitment to Mexico’s development and is intent on strengthening its operations in the country.

Sheinbaum, Ebrard and two businesspeople stand on a stage
Unilever COO Willem Uijen (left) and Unilever Mexico Director Mildred Villegas (center right) shared news of the investment at President Sheinbaum’s Friday morning press conference. (Presidencia)

He also said the investment — which is expected to generate 1,200 new jobs — will increase production capacity, help launch product lines, fund logistics projects, finance the digitalization of operations and strengthen existing brands.

Unilever has operated in Mexico for more than 60 years and employs more than 7,000 people. It currently has one factory in Mexico City, two in México state and one more in the state of Morelos.

Friday’s announcement adds to a wave of foreign investment pledges that indicate confidence in Mexico’s economic outlook, as the Sheinbaum administration has been able to attract global companies amid rising trade tensions with the U.S.

In late March, Walmart pledged over US $6 billion in investments this year, while companies such as Amazon, Mercado Libre, Netflix and Spain’s Santander Bank have unveiled major investment plans in Mexico in recent weeks.

Unilever’s announcement further supports Sheinbaum’s “Plan México,” an initiative to increase investment in Mexico by domestic and foreign companies.

The plan, among other goals, aims to increase Mexico’s food and energy sovereignty, promote infrastructure development and home construction, and increase access to loans.

“We fully support the principles of Plan México,” Uijen said, adding that Unilever is eager to support the government’s project “to promote public welfare, encourage sustainable development and actively contribute to a more prosperous future for everyone.”

With reports from El Universal and Reuters

1 COMMENT

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
cordoned off crime scene

World Bank: Organized crime hinders growth in Mexico and across Latin America

MND Staff - 3
A new report confirms in great detail the negative effect criminal organizations have on economic growth in Mexico and the Latin American region.
Building top with Gerdau logo.

Brazilian steel manufacturer Gerdau cancels US $600M investment in Mexico due to tariffs

MND Staff - 1
The company's president said the investment was canceled due to uncertainty about how the global automotive supply chain will be reconfigured by 25% steel and aluminum tariffs on exports to the U.S.
Foto of large oil refinery

Utah family arrested after allegedly smuggling US $300M in oil from Mexico

MND Staff - 3
The family orchestrated 2,881 illegal shipments of oil since May 2022 through their Texas-based company, Arroyo Terminals, using falsified customs documents.

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC