Shanghai-based USI opens new manufacturing plant in Tonalá, Jalisco

Global electronic design and manufacturing company USI has opened a new US $82 million plant in the metropolitan area of Guadalajara, its second facility in the Jalisco capital.

Universal Scientific Industrial, as the Shanghai-based company is officially called, said in a press release on Tuesday that it was “delighted” to announce the opening of its new site in the municipality of Tonalá.

The company held an opening ceremony on Tuesday, with government and business officials including Jalisco Economic Development Minister Roberto Arechederra in attendance.

USI said the “Tonalá site is poised to become a center of excellence, driving technological advancements and contributing to the local economy.”

“USI is excited to embark on this new chapter and looks forward to the positive impact the site will have on the region and beyond,” the company added.

Jalisco Governor Enrique Alfaro took to social media on Wednesday to share the “great news.”

“USI, a leading company in the development and production of electronic products for the automotive industry, consumer electronics and communications has set its sights on our land and decided to open its second plant in Mexico, here in Tonalá,” he wrote on X.

“… That a company with a presence on the five continents has arrived in Tonalá is an achievement for the state and for an area of the city that no one looked at for years,” Alfaro added.

The governor acknowledged the $82 million investment in the new plant, and the announcement that its operation is expected to create “3,000 new jobs for our people.”

At the plant opening in the Axis Industrial Park, the general manager of USI’s Guadalajara and Tonalá sites, Bernardo Santos, said that the “mission” at the new plant is to “foster a collaborative environment where cutting-edge technology and local talent come together to drive success and contribute to the region’s economic development.”

Matthew Behringer, the company’s senior vice president for North American operations and corporate operations development, said “the Tonalá site represents a pivotal step in our North American operations, enabling us to enhance our service capabilities and better meet the needs of our clients in this dynamic market.”

For his part, Arechederra said the government and people of Jalisco “feel very honored that USI has trusted the state since 1997.”

“… We celebrate this technology that USI is going to make in Jalisco, and we celebrate its expansion in our country and our state,” the economic development minister added.

Tonalá Mayor Sergio Chávez said the site where the new plant opened was “empty land” a few months ago, but now USI will manufacture products there that will be exported to Europe, Asia and the United States.

“We are talking about an investment of almost US $82 million with 3,000 new jobs, and that is what we mayors have to promote,” he said.

Mexico News Daily