Walmart México to invest US $123M throughout state of Tamaulipas

Facade of the entrance to a Walmart store in Mexico.
The department store chain will open over 20 new units of its Bodega Aurrera, Bodega Aurrera Express, Mi Bodega Aurrera, Sam’s Club and Walmart Supercenter stores throughout Tamaulipas. (Shutterstock)

Walmart México and Central America will invest 2.5 billion pesos (US $122.9 million) in the Texas border state of Tamaulipas from 2025 to 2027, the company announced on Monday. 

Walmart México and Central America’s Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs Javier Treviño and its Director of Institutional Relations Rodrigo Flores Amezcua announced plans at an event hosted by Tamaulipas’ Governor Américo Villarreal Anaya, State Economy Minister Ninfa Cantú Deándar and other government representatives at the Tamaulipas state government building. 

A balding man in a navy men's suit, white shirt and red patterned tie, sitting at a table with a microphone. He looks deep in thought.
Javier Treviño, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs for Walmart México and Central America, announced Walmart’s investment in Tamaulipas along with state Gov. Américo Villarreal. (File photo/Galo Cañas Rodríguez for Cuartoscuro)

“At Walmart México and Central America, we are excited about the growth potential that the future holds for us in the state of Tamaulipas,” Treviño said at the event. “With the investment we are announcing today, we reiterate our commitment to continue supporting the families of the state to save money and live better.”

As part of the investment, the company will open over 20 new units of its Bodega Aurrera, Bodega Aurrera Express, Mi Bodega Aurrera, Sam’s Club and Walmart Supercenter stores, which will create over 1,300 permanent direct jobs, according to the executives. 

Walmart also plans to launch a program for agricultural producers and local suppliers to strengthen supply chains and support the development of suppliers.

Treviño stressed the importance of Walmart’s close collaboration with the federal government. The company voluntarily participates in the federal Package Against Inflation and Scarcity (PACIC) program, an agreement between several Mexican and international businesses and the federal government that maintains affordable prices for 24 products in Mexico’s basic food basket in the face of inflation.

“We are committed to the federal government, and we share the philosophy of Mexican humanism,” Treviño said, according to the news site Sin Embargo.

Walmart México and Central America first commenced operations in Tamaulipas in November 1995 with the opening of Sam’s Club in the city of Tampico. The company now has 77 stores and clubs in the state, providing 3,800 permanent direct jobs and representing over 6.9 billion pesos ($339.2 million). 

A Mexican woman walks through the produce section of Walmart in Mexico state. In the foreground is a display of pineapples for 34.90 pesos per kilo. In the aisles in the background are apples on display as well as mamey fruit.
Walmart has been in Mexico since 1991. It has been in Tamaulipas since 1995, when it opened a Sam’s Club in the city of Tampico. (Daniel Augusto/Cuartoscuro)

The investment announcement follows a meeting held at the Mexican Embassy in the United States, in Washington D.C. in December 2022, when Walmart executives presented investment plans to Gov. Villarreal and State Economy Minister Ninfa Cantú Deándar. 

The government will support Walmart’s growth in the state, said Cantú Monday, stressing the ministry’s commitment to facilitating future expansions. 

The supermarket chain’s investment will support economic growth by encouraging trade, generating opportunities for local suppliers and strengthening regional competitiveness, said Villarreal. 

The project is expected to help establish Tamaulipas as a strategic investment hub in Mexico.

With reports from Milenio and Sin Embargo

