Thursday, April 3, 2025
How is Mexico responding to the Trump tariffs?

Tariffs are here and economic chaos has gripped the world. What is Mexico planning to do?

With the announcement that U.S. President Trump has introduced sweeping tariffs against almost the entire world, economies across the globe are reacting with a mixture of shock and outrage. 

The United States’ neighbors Mexico and Canada, which have already been slapped with 25% tariffs on aluminum, steel, and automobiles, seem to have escaped this new round of tariffs however, as all other goods covered by the USMCA free trade agreement remain untouched.

Sheinbaum responds to Trump's tariffs

 

In response, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has announced 18 new targeted measures as part of her economic Plan México. She has emphasized that Mexico and the United States share an important and unbreakable trade relationship and that she is grateful for the work the two countries have done together in recent years.

Despite this, Plan México is looking to futureproof Mexico’s economy against any future reprisals, especially in the wake of new tariffs on Mexican beer announced earlier this week and in the face of a potential renegotiation of the USMCA.

So, what’s in Plan México?

The economic roadmap will see an increase in production, investment, and domestic consumption in key industries, including energy, automotive, textiles, steel, aluminum, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, and food. There will also be increased investment in public infrastructure projects, like roads, railways, airports, and water distribution networks.

Plan México also calls for domestic investment, minimum wage increases and greater social support schemes.

Mexico News Daily’s María Meléndez takes a look at what the future might hold for Mexico in the latest edition of our MND TV explainer series.

