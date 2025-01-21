Tuesday, January 21, 2025
HomeBusiness
BusinessNearshoring in Mexico

Sheinbaum signs ‘nearshoring decree’ to attract foreign investment

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
A businessman signing a letter
Both Mexican and foreign companies are expected to benefit from the decree. (Shutterstock)

On Tuesday, President Claudia Sheinbaum signed a ‘“nearshoring decree” listing a package of fiscal incentives for new investments worth up to 30 billion pesos (US $1.46 billion). 

The incentives will be available for companies investing in Mexico or spending on training and innovation. The decree has been published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) and will enter into force tomorrow, Jan. 22.

In addition to seeking increased foreign investment, one of Sheinbaum's 13 goals of Plan México is to provide access to finance to at least 30% of small and medium-sized businesses. "We're among the countries with the least funding for small and medium-sized companies," Sheinbaum said.
The decree is part of a range of actions being developed to support Sheinbaum’s Plan México. (Daniel Augusto/Cuartocuro) 

Out of the total funds available, 28.5 billion pesos ($1.38 billion) are earmarked for investment in new fixed assets and 1.5 billion pesos ($72.7 million) will go towards training and innovation expenses.  

The decree is part of a range of actions being developed to support Sheinbaum’s Plan México “vision for equitable and sustainable development,” a term-long — if not decades-long — strategy that, in addition to other business targets, is aimed at encouraging foreign investment in Mexico. 

To administer the stimulus package, the government will create an Evaluation Committee with representatives from the Finance and Economy Ministries, as well as the Advisory Council for Regional Economic Development and Relocation. 

Eligible companies must apply for tax incentives and may be issued a certificate of compliance by the Evaluation Committee. The committee will then assess projects for their suitability and will determine the maximum tax incentive companies can apply for each fiscal year.        

To encourage small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to apply for incentives, the government has allocated at least 1 billion pesos ($48.4 million) for companies with total annual earnings of less than 100 million pesos ($4.8 million).  

According to the decree, companies can deduct anywhere between 35% and 91% for investments in machinery, equipment and fixed assets.

During Sheinbaum’s presentation of Plan México on Jan. 13, the president asserted that there is already US $277 billion in the investment pipeline from companies that want to come to Mexico, spread across some 2,000 projects. 

The Evaluation Committee must publish guidelines for the granting of fiscal incentives in the DOF within 60 days. 

With reports from El Economista

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


Trump announced the tariff's implementation date on Monday night as he signed a batch of executive orders from the Oval Office.

2-week delay? Trump says 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada to take effect Feb. 1

MND Staff - 4
Trump issued a memo on Monday outlining his administration's plan to pursue "a global supplemental tariff," though the promised 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian exports have not occurred.
Mexico City's Reforma business district

KPMG: 6 in 10 Mexican firms expect to make new investments in 2025

MND Staff - 0
Of the Mexican executives expecting to make new investments in 2025, only 34% ranked nearshoring opportunities as a priority for their company.
The headquarters of TransUnion, which will soon own TransUnion Mexico.

TransUnion buys out Mexican banks’ stakes in the Mexican Credit Bureau

MND Staff - 4
The half-billion-dollar buyout will give the U.S. credit agency control of Mexico's largest consumer credit bureau.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC