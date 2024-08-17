Mexico News Daily is going…local!

The team at Mexico News Daily spends a lot of time reviewing feedback from both occasional visitors and from our loyal paid subscribers (thank you for your support!).

We take seriously our mission to be the leading source of news and information about Mexico in English — reaching an audience of people who live here, and also who travel to Mexico for business or pleasure.

Readers have been asking us for more local news coverage — to help them stay on top of key news and events in cities, resorts and towns across Mexico.

As a result of this feedback, we are excited to announce an exciting new way to experience MND with the launch of MND_local next week!

What exactly does this mean?

We are going to continue with our current national coverage, including news and features in the sections of Business, Politics, Culture, Travel and more. But with MND_local, readers will also get the following:

Increased coverage of local news and events in Mexico

We are dedicated to steadily increasing our local news content, in cities from the coast of Baja to the highlands of Chiapas. We will also be adding more coverage of key local events across Mexico every month, from food festivals to concerts to traditional celebrations. This will help you plan trips, social events or visits from family and friends. Be on the lookout for this in the coming months.

New MND_local site navigation

Once we go live with MND_local, you will find a new section in the main navigation menu with a list of eight geographical areas, which will allow you to easily filter our articles by region (for example, the Yucatán Peninsula or Northern Border Zone). Each region will have its own landing page on the site and will include all relevant local news and features.

Your weekly MND_local digest

This will be a benefit offered to paid subscribers only, and will allow them to select one or more regions of interest and receive a weekly email digest of all our news and features for each area.

Reviews with MND_local

There is no shortage of information at our fingertips these days. But a lot of it is very similar and it’s often hard to know if we’re being duped by a “recommendation” that is actually a paid, sponsored suggestion. At MND, we strive to provide you with expert advice, opinions, insight and information on Mexico to empower you to make the best decisions. We want you to think of us as your “local friend” who will help you match your personality and needs by giving you options and recommendations through our reviews.

Our soon-to-launch MND_local reviews will help you experience and enjoy Mexico — whether you are going on vacation, taking a business trip or looking for travel ideas.

For example, if you live in San Miguel de Allende — which has 22 vineyards in the surrounding area — how do you know how to pick the one that is best for you?

You might know Los Cabos, but how do you select from the multitude of golf courses?

You might feel like you know Mexico City, but what if you’re itching to explore a new neighborhood and don’t know where to start?

You might be dreaming of Tulum, but do you really know which cenote is the one to try on your next visit there?

MND will take you beyond the chaos of affiliate links, Facebook opinions, Instagram photos, expensive Airbnb experiences and Google searches to provide you with authentic insight and perspectives from real local experts.

We are absolutely committed to continue investing to help MND evolve, to listen to our readers and to get better every day.

Please tell your family, friends and colleagues about us. We appreciate your support and hope you too are excited as we expand our breadth and depth of content!

Travis Bembenek is the CEO of Mexico News Daily and has been living, working or playing in Mexico for over 27 years.