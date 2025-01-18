Are foreigners still moving to Mexico? Our CEO interviews immigration expert Sonia Diaz

I recently had the opportunity to sit down with Sony Diaz, who owns one of the largest expat immigration service companies in Mexico. Sony and her team help foreigners with their Mexican residency and other immigration-related services. Below are the highlights of our fascinating discussion.

Travis: Let’s jump right in. Are foreigners still moving to Mexico? Or was that just a short-term Covid phenomenon?

Sony: Right now I am the busiest I have ever been. I have clients that have already booked appointments out to April. I have never seen this level of activity before. The number of people requesting to become residents is double what we were seeing five years ago.

Where is all of the interest from? Is it mostly Americans?

Americans make up nearly 80% of our business, with Canadians making up another 15% and people from other countries representing the remaining 5%.

Who is coming? Is it mostly retirees?

Before the pandemic, the vast majority of those looking for my services were retirees or soon to be retirees. Since the pandemic, and more recently, it is a much more diverse mix of people: families, working professionals, digital nomads, retirees, soon-to-be-retired couples, etc. In just the past few months I have worked with people in their 20s and people in their 80s.

What about the motivations of the people that you are seeing? What are they? Are they different than before?

Great weather and a good cost of living have always been key drivers. That being said, I am hearing people — especially younger people — talking more and more about a connection to the Mexican way of life. Community, culture, family, pace of life and quality of life are all increasingly being mentioned. Obviously the ability of many people to work remote now is helping as well. A smaller but quickly growing percentage of people cite “political reasons” as a key motivator.

Where are you seeing the most demand and/or changes in demand for residency?

Ajijic/Lake Chapala, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos and San Miguel de Allende have always been popular locations. I am seeing significant increases in people looking to live in the towns north of Puerto Vallarta, San Miguel de Allende, Mérida, Los Cabos and the Riviera Maya area. Mexico City is booming with new arrivals like never seen before. It is especially popular for those who are younger.

Have you had any unique or surprising requests recently?

Just recently I was asked by an overseas agency to submit a proposal to help 1,000 Chinese citizens with their residency permits in Mexico. I have not yet heard a confirmation back from the agency yet. I also had a separate request to help a family with 10 children!

Is it becoming more difficult for foreigners to become a Mexican resident?

The rules are the same, but the financial requirements have increased. They historically have tracked the increases in minimum wage and as a result the requirements have doubled in the past four years. Based on what President Sheinbaum has recently said, they will double again in the next six years due to further planned increases in the minimum wage.

What do you say to people if they ask you about the topic of safety in Mexico?

I am very upfront and honest with them. I don’t hide the fact that Mexico likely has higher crime rates than where they are from, but also explain that crime against foreigners is extremely low. When they ask me if it is safe to wear nice clothes, expensive jewelry, designer handbags, or have a nice car in Mexico, I tell them that many Mexicans have nice things too! The key is to be smart about the risks and take the necessary precautions, as you would do anywhere in the world.

Tell us a little bit about your operation.

My husband (who is Canadian), myself (Mexican), my daughter and several back office people make up our team. We provide immigration support for foreigners across the country from our offices in San Miguel de Allende, Puerto Vallarta and Nayarit. Between those offices, we provide immigration support for nearly 1,600 people per year. In addition, we also help people once they are here with things like getting a driver’s license, an RFC tax identification and insurance questions. We have had this business for over 13 years.

And tell us a little about you.

I was born in Mexico City to a very working-class family. My father was a waiter for most of his life and provided for me, my mother and my four siblings, who all lived in a small two-bedroom place in the city. It was a simple life, but we were happy. I went on to study human resources and years later ended up in this business. I love to help people through what is such an important decision in their life. Most weekdays I start at 5 a.m. and end at 8p.m. — long days, but very satisfying work.

In 2023, Sony received the award Mujer Líder 2023. And this past summer, Sony was recognized with the award Galardón Forjadores de México, a nationwide award given by the government to people who provide exceptional service to the country. She is the first woman from the state of Guanajuato to win the award. Congrats to Sony and her team for the great work that they do and the important service that they provide to the expat community in Mexico.

I will check in again soon with Sony to cover some of the most frequently asked questions she receives from foreigners.

You can find more information about Sony on her website and Facebook page, or reach her by email at [email protected].