10 more off-the-radar museums in Mexico City

Mexico City is known across the globe for an unbelievable collection of museums. According to Estrella Roja, there are at least 170 museums that showcase a variety of collections. From fine art to pulque and vintage dolls to 500-year old mummies, the glittering Mexican capital has no shortage of quirky ways to kill time. If you’ve already run through our list of five off-the-beaten path museums, here are ten more to pop into when you’ve got a free afternoon.

Museo del Pulque

Love it or hate it, the slimy libation is an integral part of Mexico’s drinking culture. Pulque is so unique to Mexico that it even has its own goddess, Mayahuel. Pulque held great significance in the ancient cultures of central Mexico: was used in religious ceremonies and as a sacred elixir, and its consumption was strictly regulated. The Pulque Museum holds tools, artifacts and historical information about its production and origins. The best part is undoubtedly the on-site pulquería (pulque bar) where visitors can taste various flavors, such as peanut or strawberry.

Avenida Hidalgo 107-109, Centro Histórico, Cuauhtémoc

Open Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Museo de las Mil Muñecas

Stepping into this baby pink, multilevel renovated 1919 mansion is a flashback to your crazy Aunt Jo’s living room, stuffed with her somewhat-creepy collection of dusty antique dolls. Only here, there are over 1,000 of them, freshly dusted and hailing from various time periods and geographical origins. Permanent exhibits include Mexican dolls, miniatures, elves and fairies, as well as one floor dedicated to the history of dolls all over the world. Discuss your favorites over a coffee and pan dulce at the onsite restaurant.

Avenida Chapultepec 420, Roma Norte, Cuauhtémoc

Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Casa Rivas Mercado

A visit to this eclectic architectural gem would be best preceded by reading “In the Shadow of the Angel” by Kathryn S. Blair, wife of the grandson of Antonio Rivas Mercado. Rivas Mercado was Mexico’s foremost architect in the early 20th century, designing landmarks including the Angel of Independence on Paseo de la Reforma and the portico of the Teatro Juárez in Guanajuato city. The Colonia Guerrero residence where he once lived boasts an intriguing blend of styles, from classical Doric columns to Moorish-inspired tiles and Art Nouveau flourishes. Inside are more than 50,000 encaustic mosaic tiles imported from England and a swoon worthy rooftop terrace.

Calle Héroes 45, Guerrero, Cuauhtémoc

Open Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. (guided tours)

Museo Casa León Trotsky

If you share as a near-obsessive interest in the Russian Revolution as I do, you’re obligated to visit the fortified compound that served as the final residence of Leon Trotsky. The museum is centered around the Coyoacán house Trotsky spent the last year of his life and in which he was killed and offers a poignant glimpse into the life of this controversial historical figure. Surrounded by raised walls and watchtowers, it is preserved as it was on his fateful last day. His study still bears the bullet holes from a failed assassination attempt. Don’t miss the garden that houses the ashes of Trotsky and his wife.

Avenida Río Churubusco 410, Del Carmen, Coyoacán

Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Museo Guillermo Tovar de Teresa

Looking for a mid-afternoon escape from your mounting emails? Pop into this free museum for a spin around the home of Guillermo Tovar de Teresa, the renowned Mexican historian and art collector who passed away in 2013. Inside this elegant Porfirian mansion you’ll find an extensive collection of exquisite Mexican and European art, including paintings, sculptures, antique furniture and rare books. Visitors can explore various rooms, such as the Red and Blue Salons, a lush and romantic Victorian garden and a dreamy library housing 20,000 volumes. The museum offers a glimpse into Mexico’s artistic heritage, particularly from the Viceregal period and 19th century, all within a beautifully preserved early 20th-century setting.

Calle Valladolid 52, Roma Norte, Cuauhtémoc

Open daily, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Museo Nacional de San Carlos

Previously the palace of the Count of Buenavista, the neoclassical masterpiece was designed by renowned 18th-century architect Manuel Tolsá and now houses one of Latin America’s most important collections of European art. Peruse artistic treasures dating back to the 14th century, including works by Rubens, Zurbarán, Tintoretto and Goya. After exploring the six galleries, take a moment to reflect in the adjacent Parque Tabacalera, the palace gardens.

Puente de Alvarado 50, Tabacalera, Cuauhtémoc

Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Museo de El Carmen

You simply cannot go to San Ángel and forgo a visit to this museum, the 17th century home of the Discalced Carmelites where art, history and spirituality converge. Built between 1615 and 1617, the austere complex holds “The Silence of the Carmelites” collection, showcasing works by masters like Cristóbal de Villalpando and Juan Correa. The real draw here, however, is the meticulously decorated crypt, where you’ll come face to face with the mummified remains of 19th-century nuns and monks. The adjacent temple is still open for worship and features a beautiful image of Saint Anne.



Avenida Revolución 4, San Ángel, Álvaro Obregón

Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Museo Casa Presidencial Lázaro Cárdenas

Smack in the center of Chapultepec Park is the beautiful home where President Lázaro Cárdenas lived during his 1934-1940 administration. Inaugurated on October 19, 2020, this free museum offers a unique glimpse into a pivotal era of Mexican politics and culture. Leisurely explore its 14 rooms showcasing 20 original furniture pieces and artworks, 267 photographs and 14 films. Marvel at, but don’t sit in, the museum’s centerpiece: the president’s walnut chair. After your visit, stroll through Los Pinos, where fountains, statues and pathways abound.

Complejo Cultural Los Pinos, San Miguel Chapultepec, Miguel Hidalgo

Open Tuesday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Museo de la Medicina Mexicana

For something totally different, embark on a captivating journey through Mexico’s medical history. This opulent 18th-century palace in the Historic Center, once the Palace of the Inquisition, features over 6,500 objects dating from pre-Columbian times to the present. Highlights include ancient herbal remedies, anatomical wax models and a unique embryology room showcasing real human embryos and fetuses at various stages of development. Don’t miss the facsimile of the De la Cruz-Badiano Codex, an illustrated manuscript of Mexica medicinal plants and the oldest medical text from the Americas.

Brasil 33, Centro Histórico, Cuauhtémoc

Open Monday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Museo Nacional del Café

While not an officially-recognized museum, this quirky, one-room coffee shop that bills itself as the Museum of Coffee offers a tasty, aromatic journey through Mexico’s rich coffee heritage. Find more than 80 types of coffee and coffee recipes amongst a collection of antique and modern coffee-making tools before enjoying a freshly brewed cup of locally sourced coffee at the small bar.

Calle Ernesto Pugibet 21, Centro Histórico, Cuauhtémoc

Bethany Platanella is a travel planner and lifestyle writer based in Mexico City. She lives for the dopamine hit that comes directly after booking a plane ticket, exploring local markets, practicing yoga and munching on fresh tortillas. Sign up to receive her Sunday Love Letters to your inbox, peruse her blog or follow her on Instagram.