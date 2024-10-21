Monday, October 21, 2024
17th annual Santa Lucía International Festival kicks off in Monterrey

MND Staff
By MND Staff
Monterrey's Santa Lucía Festival
The festival's events will take place at different venues across Monterrey, including at the Parque Fundidora, select metro stations, the Center of the Arts, the Esplanade of Heroes, the Theater of the City and the Museum of Mexican History. (Festival Santa Lucía/Facebook)

The 16-day Santa Lucía International Festival (FISL) kicked off on Saturday in Monterrey, Nuevo León, under this year’s theme of “taking the arts to the streets.” 

The festival, which has been held annually since 2007, seeks to foster dialogue and connection between cultures.  

The 17th annual Santa Lucía Festival kicked off on Saturday in Monterrey
This year’s edition showcases 240 artistic and cultural productions from 26 countries.(Festival Santa Lucía/Facebook)

Featuring a diverse — and completely free — program of music, dance, film, visual arts, theater, literature and activities for children, this year’s edition showcases 240 artistic and cultural productions from 26 countries. The events will take place at different venues across Monterrey, including at the Parque Fundidora, select metro stations, the Center of the Arts, the Esplanade of Heroes, the Theater of the City and the Museum of Mexican History. 

“I am sure this variety of shows will be magnificent, truly world-class shows that all citizens will be able to enjoy, both in person and through the festival’s digital platforms,” Victoria Kühne, chairwoman of the FISL Board of Trustees, said at a press conference. 

Some of the most anticipated events include the Legend of Mictlán laser show (Canada), the Alphabet of Awesome Science (Australia), a classical music concert by the Guarneri Trio (Czech Republic) and a performance of the Coronation of King Jayavarman VI (Cambodia).

For Halloween on Oct. 31, Danny Elfman will perform the soundtrack of The Nightmare Before Christmas while the movie is screened live. To celebrate Day of the Dead on Nov. 1 and 2, Lego has set up a 2-meter-high skull created from over 108,000 Lego blocks. The sculpture will be on display until Nov. 3 in the lobby of the Noreste Museum. 

To wrap up the 16-day festival, the New Zealand-based Synthony Orchestra will headline a closing ceremony celebrating 30 years of electronic music. The show will take place at the Esplanade of Heroes at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3. 

To see the full calendar of events as well as times and venues, click here.

With reports from Reporte Índigo and ABC Noticias

