Wednesday, October 30, 2024
HomeCulture
CultureMexico City Plus

Alan Glass retrospective opens at Mexico City’s Palace of Fine Arts

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Black and white photo of artist Alan Glass laying out the skeleton of some sort of long fish-like animal in his art studio.
Glass, who spent most of his career in Mexico City, was known for using everyday objects to create surrealist works. He also enjoyed incorporating oddities he found in the capital's flea markets and bazaars. (Museum of the Palace of Fine Arts)

The Museum of the Palace of Fine Arts in Mexico City is showcasing five decades of the work of Canadian surrealist artist Alan Glass, who made his home in Mexico for much of his career. The new retrospective, “Alan Glass: Surprising Finding” (“Alan Glass. Sorprendente Hallazgo”), opens Wednesday and runs through February 16.

Born in Montreal (Canada) in 1932, Glass found in Mexico a primary source of inspiration. He moved to the country in 1970 after discovering one of Mexico’s traditional Day of the Dead sugar skulls and lived in Mexico City up until his death in 2023.

Experts inaugurate Alan Glass's new exhibit in Mexico City
The museum opened the exhibit Wednesday with an official inauguration. (INBAL)

The works on display contain biographical references to the artist, from previously unseen automatist drawings created in Paris to rich representations of his most iconic surrealist objects. 

As Time Out Mexico magazine describes the exhibition, which brings together 125 pieces, “[It] offers a dreamlike walk with a fascinating collection of works that include painting, drawing, assemblages, and video.”

The collection also references key figures in the surrealist genre with whom Glass was connected, including author André Breton in France — who introduced him to surrealism — Chilean-French filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky and British expat surrealist artist and novelist Leonora Carrington, the latter two in Mexico. 

Glass was one of the the last foreign artists associated with the surrealist movement to settle in Mexico. The exhibition features pieces and boxes he built during his life in Mexico City, in which he used ordinary materials, such as buttons, human hair, insects and matches, as well as curiosities he found in flea markets and bazaars.

The artist’s ability to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary is a major focus of the exhibit. 

A quick overview to music of some of Glass’ art on display in the Museum of the Palace of Fine Arts’ exhibit, which runs from

“Glass found in the local culture an inexhaustible source of material and spiritual inspiration,” the museum noted on its website.

Overall, the exhibition showcases the artist’s creative process and recurrent concerns: nature, desire, travel, the sacred and death. It is curated by experts Joshua Sánchez, Xavier de la Riva, Abigail Susik, and Swedish researcher Kristoffer Noheden. On display in the museum’s Siqueiros, Camarena, Orozco and Tamayo exhibition halls, the exhibit is open to visitors Tuesday–Sunday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

De la Riva and Susik will also hold a free lecture in English about Glass’ art on November 26 at 6 p.m. Reservations are not needed, but attendance is limited to 80 people,  

Mexico News Daily

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
The axolotl's habitat is limited to the canals running through the chinampas (artificial islands) of Xochimilco, one of Mexico City’s southernmost boroughs.

Last wild axolotls could disappear from Xochimilco’s canals next year

MND Staff - 0
In 2019, an assessment by the International Union for the Conservation of Species found only between 50 and 1,000 axolotls left in the wild.
Bird's-eye view of Campeche

PhD student ‘accidentally’ discovers lost ancient Maya city in Campeche

MND Staff - 1
Old lidar data on Google of the Campeche site alerted Luke Auld-Thomas to a discovery that Mexico's government and scientists had missed.
A police raid in Mexico City

‘Narco-tunnel’ discovered during police raid in Xochimilco, Mexico City

MND Staff - 0
In addition to securing the tunnel, CDMX authorities confiscated illegal drugs, three vehicles, cell phones and an unspecified amount of cash.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC