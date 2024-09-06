Friday, September 6, 2024
HomeCulture
CultureYucatan Peninsula

Archaeologists restore pre-Columbian board games found in Quintana Roo

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Patolli — ​​a game of strategy and luck played by commoners and nobles alike — is one of the oldest known games in the Americas.
Patolli — ​​a game of strategy and luck played by commoners and nobles alike — is one of the oldest known games in the Americas. (INAH)

Archaeologists following the tracks of the Maya Train continue to discover pre-Columbian artifacts along the 1,554-kilometer route. 

The latest success story shared by the National Institute of Archaeology and History (INAH) is the ongoing restoration of nine patollis, pre-Columbian board games, scratched into a rock surface near the village of Xpujil, Campeche.

The patollis were found alongside the Campeche-Chetumal highway which parallels Section 7 of the Maya Train tracks.
The patollis were found alongside the Campeche-Chetumal highway which parallels Section 7 of the Maya Train tracks. (INAH)

Félix Camacho Zamora, the archaeologist in charge of INAH’s local rescue and conservation project, said the patollis, estimated to be about 1,000 years old, are carved into an 11.3-meter-long by 2.8-meter-wide surface of stucco.

Patolli — ​​a game of strategy and luck played by commoners and nobles alike — is one of the oldest known games in the Americas. It was played by a wide range of pre-Columbian Mesoamerican cultures. Spanish conquistadors noted that Montezuma II, the ruler of the Aztec Empire, enjoyed watching his nobles play patolli.

The game, which uses black beans with a hole drilled in one side as dice, was not simply seen as entertainment, according to the news site Infobae. Patolli was played as a social and ceremonial activity charged with sacred symbolism. 

Camacho’s team has been working since Aug. 23 to preserve the petroglyphs, first addressing issues such as weathering, fractures and cracks, disintegration, detached pieces of stucco and abrasions. 

The team applied emergency measures to preserve the rock structure upon which the patollis were found, Camacho said, before restoring the stucco. The emergency measures included injections of lime water to bind the stucco, as well as stitching and edging the remains of the mortar-like material.

Before each patolli was sectioned and lifted off the surface of the rock, the preservation team sketched and photographed the entire area, carefully applying photogrammetric techniques.

Once these safeguards were completed, the patolli sections were transported to INAH’s Restoration Laboratory in Chetumal, Quintana Roo.

The patollis were found alongside the Campeche-Chetumal highway which parallels Section 7 of the Maya Train tracks.

In addition to the ancient board games, archaeologists found two Late Classic (600-900 A.D.) ceremonial centers nearby, suggesting these patollis were used by high-ranking Maya officials, Infobae reported. Investigators are working to confirm the time periods by dating ceramic artifacts uncovered in the area. 

In May, INAH reported the discovery of ancient Maya beekeeping tools farther east in the adjacent state of Quintana Roo.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will be in Quintana Roo this weekend, but will return on Sept. 15 to ride the Maya Train on Section 7 from Calakmul, Campeche, to Chetumal.

With reports from Infobae and La Jornada

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
The director of Guanajuato public media channel TV4 and other officials celebrate the creation of TV4 Cine y Series, which will have studios in Mineral de Pozos.

From tumbleweed to technicolor: The Guanajuato ‘ghost town’ with big cinematic ambitions

MND Staff - 0
The state Tourism Ministry is teaming up with public broadcaster TV4 to build new audiovisual production studios in the historic Pueblo Mágico.
Breaking bad, movies about Mexico

Escape the (yellow) stereotypes with these 5 great movies about Mexico

Bettine Mackenzie - 1
There's so much more to this country than sepia filters - a Mexico City filmmaker picks five of the best movies about Mexico currently streaming.
Light mosaic of a yellow eagle with a green serpent in its beak standing on a cactus tree, surrounded nearby by historic buildings in Mexico City's main square

Mexico City Zócalo lights up for Independence Day festivities

MND Staff - 0
Mexico City Tuesday unveiled an enormous lighting display in the city center to mark the nation's upcoming Independence Day on Sept. 16.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC