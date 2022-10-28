Baja California to host the 43rd World Congress of Vine and Wine

Culture News

The international event will be held in Ensenada this year, where 2,500 guests will discuss climate change, sustainability and the wine market in a post-COVID world.

Ensenada, Baja California, will host the 43rd annual World Congress of Vine and Wine from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4. The global event, which has not been held since 2019, returns to Mexico for the second time, the first being in 1980.

The event is organized each year in one of the 48 member countries of the International Organization of Vine and Wine (OIV) and brings together scientists, academics and grape and wine producers. This year, an estimated 2,500 guests will discuss climate change, sustainability and the wine market in a post-pandemic world.

According to Baja California Governor Marina del Pilar Ávila, her state is the largest producer of wine in the country, with seven out of 10 wines produced nationally coming from the Ensenada region. The famed Valle de Guadalupe, known as “Mexico’s Napa Valley” is located in the Ensenada municipality.

Mexico produces 64 million liters of wine a year in 14 states today, with a range of grape varietals. While Mexico doesn’t have “very large production” yet, according to Paz Austin, the director general of the Mexican Viticulture Council (CMV), there are 8,000 hectares dedicated to vineyards nationwide, and the country has been recognized for its growth and for the quality of the wines produced.

In recent years, the OIV has recognized Mexican wines with 1,500 awards.

“This shows the relevance of the industry, and it is thanks to this that the OIV, [based in France], chose Mexico as the venue for this 43rd world gathering,” said Hans Backhoff, president of the CMV.

During the event, guests will get to visit the wine regions of Baja California and to learn about Mexican wineries’ practices in environmental matters, microclimates, agriculture and oenology while also enjoying tastings. As part of its cultural agenda, the conference will also host celebrations related to the Day of the Dead.

“There is a lot of interest in attending this event, it is like the Formula 1 of wine,” said Austin.

With reports from Travesías Digital and El Sol de México.