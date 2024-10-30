12 ‘megaofrendas’ to visit during Day of the Dead weekend in Mexico

Each year, as part of the Day of the Dead celebrations, cities across Mexico are decorated with marigolds, candles and sugar skulls to honor the lives of the dead.

Ofrendas — altars to the dead — are created using brightly colored powders and papel picado (decorative tissue paper), and are adorned with photos of deceased loved ones as well as their favorite foods and drinks.

In addition to the household ofrendas that glow overnight on Nov. 1, several Mexican cities construct giant ofrendas in their main squares during this time of year. Here are some megaofrendas to visit this weekend across Mexico.

Mexico City

Mexico City’s central Zócalo square will become one giant ofrenda featuring larger-than-life catrinas — skeletal figures – inspired by the Mexican artist José Guadalupe Posada.

The lighting ceremony will take place on Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. and the ofrenda will be on view through Nov. 3.

Mexico City is host to several other megaofrendas including one at the Anahuacalli Museum, celebrating its 60th anniversary and dedicated to its founder Diego Rivera. This ofrenda opens to the public at 6 p.m. on Oct. 30 and can be visited until Dec. 1.

Every year, the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) proudly displays a massive ofrenda at the Explanada de Universum. This year’s will be open to the public Nov. 1–3 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Alternatively, in the east of the city at the Panteón de Dolores cemetery, there will be a special ofrenda dedicated to deceased pets between Nov. 1 and 3. The cemetery is open between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m but it’s advised to visit early as its gates close promptly at 5.

San Miguel de Allende

Several ofrendas will be on display throughout the colonial city of San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, over Day of the Dead, the biggest of which can be found in the San Rafael neighborhood from 9 a.m. on Nov. 1, created by the community organization Yo Amo Mi Barrio.

The city is also putting on a variety of associated free events in key sites and neighborhoods throughout town.

Mérida

In Mérida, Yucatán, the city hall erected a giant altar in the main square on Oct. 26 as part of its Festival de las Ánimas 2024. The ofrenda measures 15 meters in length and six in height and will be open to visitors until Nov. 2. There will also be a full schedule of holiday festivities running through Nov. 8.

Querétaro

Just two hours north of Mexico City in Querétaro, the government is constructing a megaofrenda in the downtown Plaza de Armas, dedicated to police who died in service. There will also be decorations across several of the city’s central squares and streets.

Puerto Vallarta/Bahía de Banderas

In Puerto Vallarta. on the west coast of Mexico, the local council has erected a giant catrina on the boardwalk to celebrate the Day of the Dead, measuring 25 meters in height.

A massive ofrenda entitled the Magic Cemetery will also be on view in the Plaza Pública de Valle de Banderas, where visitors can find fantastical tombs, mausoleums, decorated animal statues (alebrijes) and giant skulls.

Oaxaca

Oaxaca attracts thousands of tourists to its Day of the Dead celebrations every year. This year, you can find a giant altar to the dead at the Government Palace in Oaxaca city, which will be open all week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

A total of 700 pots of marigolds will adorn the building along with candles to guide the way.

El Día de Muertos 💀🏵 ya se disfruta en Puerto Vallarta con la llegada de las catrinas, ¡ven a celebrar esta tradición en nuestras costas! 🏖🕯 Gastronomía, folclor y el mejor ambiente te esperan. #JaliscoEsMéxico pic.twitter.com/cdQMQykF7V — Jalisco Es México (@JaliscoEsMexico) October 22, 2024

Pátzcuaro

Another of Mexico’s most popular tourist destinations for the Day of the Dead is Pátzcuaro in Michoacán.

The town is famous for its elaborate decorations and traditional celebrations. This year, there will be a giant ofrenda in the main Vasco de Quiroga square with celebrations starting at 5 p.m. on Oct. 30 and running until the night of Nov. 3.

Aguascalientes

In Aguascalientes, the Cultural Institute of Aguascalientes inaugurated its Day of the Dead ofrenda on Oct. 25 and visitors can go and marvel at the altar all week.

This year, the ofrenda is dedicated to the famous Mexican muralist David Alfaro Siqueiros on the 50th anniversary of his death.

