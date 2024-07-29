Going big for the 20th SMA Writers Conference and Literary Festival

As Mexican writer Anita Brenner once said, “Once the dust of Mexico settles on your heart, you will have no rest in any other land.” These words deeply touched the heart of Susan Page, founder of the San Miguel Writers Conference & Literary Festival. This beautiful quote sums up how she feels about her adopted country.

I smiled when she told me this, and I must confess, it has also touched my heart. Isn’t it amazing how words can do that? Words and sentiments like this are among the main reasons Susan founded the conference, which has grown rapidly from just 26 people at their first conference to over 3,000 attendees last year.

Celebrating its 20th Anniversary next year, the Conference is scheduled for February 25 and has a big line-up, with the announcement of the keynote speaker just days away. All Susan would tell me is that he is “a literary legend in his own time.” It seems like I’ll have to wait for the announcements on August 1st, just like everyone else, no matter how much I pleaded for a sneak peek.

Not just for writers

It’s easy to see why it’s among the biggest cultural events in San Miguel de Allende each year. As well as attracting thousands of attendees, the conference brings in millions of dollars in tourism revenue. And the best part is, it’s not only for writers. There is something for everyone: authors (aspiring or otherwise) and avid readers alike. It’s an all-inclusive literary and cultural gathering where everyone is welcome.

“We’re a unique cultural festival,” Susan explained. “This event is tri-cultural with U.S., Canadian and Mexican authors taking part, and bilingual in English and Spanish. It’s designed for readers as much as it is for writers.”

There’s no problem understanding each other either “The ballroom events are simultaneously translated via headsets. This year we’re introducing roving interpreters,” Susan says. For both English and Spanish speakers the lines of communication are well and truly open.

A jam-packed 5 days of fun

I’ll admit, I’m tempted to get on a plane. Susan told me to expect “five full days. Forty-nine workshops. Eight keynote speakers. Plus receptions, dinners, and storytelling. We also provide excursions for people who want to explore the area. It’s a great way to discover Mexico if you’ve not been here before.” What’s not to love?

The best part is the Mexican fiesta halfway through. Susan explains it as “a major Mexican fiesta, with Mariachis and a wide variety of festivities. Folklorico dancers, an Aztec ceremony with huge feathered headdresses. Plus giant puppets and lots of food.” For a foodie like me, this sounds like heaven.

As a big fan of traditional Mexican food, I had to ask what was on the menu. Smiling Susan said, “We try to recreate a jardin on a Saturday night with traditional foods. Plus, there’s a margarita station.” I’m sold.

Do you have to be a writer?

No. Susan founded this to include everyone of all skill levels. There’s something for novices and hobbyists, through to published authors. “Workshops are very inclusive,” she adds. “The four main categories are fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and memoirs. It’s a cross-genre of all styles of writing.”

It’s about support, inspiration and learning from the best. To give you an idea of what’s in store. Previous keynote speakers have included celebrities, famous writers and poets. Last year saw former Hollywood star turned author Molly Ringwald. The Conference has also hosted big names like Margaret Atwood and U.S. feminist icon Gloria Steinem. Novelist Wally Lamb, Pulitzer Prize winner Barbara Kingsolver, and one of my personal favorites Isabel Allende have all graced the lectern here. The list goes on and on.

Susan told me there are screenplay writing and storytelling workshops. Hollywood comedy favorites such as Tom Hanks have also been keynote speakers in the past. Having Tom Hanks tell me a story is something I would sign up for!

The story behind this phenomenal event

“When I arrived in San Miguel in 2003 there was nothing going for writers. San Miguel has a rich literary history and so I put an ad in the paper.” Susan said.

“We started monthly authors readings, where writers gathered to showcase their works. Then we started a bookstore where we sell our books, which is hugely popular. Then we started the Literary Appreciation Program for children in rural communities.”

All of these were successes. So, a year later they started the San Miguel Writer’s Conference and Literary Festival.

What are your visions for the future?

“We want to continue this tri-cultural conference,” Susan said. “An equal blend of Canadians, Americans, and Mexicans. Attendees are always surprised and delighted. To learn about the literary styles and authors from other countries. It’s very unique.”

To get in touch, like me, you’ll have to wait until August 1st. Susan laughed at my groan and said “We reveal the names of the keynote speakers on the first. And open registration for the February 12-16 2025 Conference.”

Before parting she offered a helpful tip. The popular workshops sell out fast so it’s suggested you register early. There’s an early “bard” special. If you register before August 31st you won’t miss any of the amazing keynote speakers. There’s quite a lineup for the 20th Anniversary of the SMA Writer’s Conference and Literary Festival.

Mexico Correspondent for International Living, Bel is an experienced writer, author, photographer and videographer with 500+ articles published both in print and across digital platforms. Living in the Mexican Caribbean for over 7 years now she’s in love with Mexico and has no plans to go anywhere anytime soon.